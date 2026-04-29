Metronic Global to Acquire Serviced Apartments for RM33.24 Million

Metronic Global Berhad plans to acquire 81 serviced apartment units in Melaka to diversify revenue and enhance financial stability, reducing reliance on cyclical engineering contracts.

Metronic Global Berhad has announced its intention to purchase 81 fully-furnished serviced apartment units located at Marina Point , Klebang, in Melaka , from Sanichi Precision Mould Sdn Bhd.

The total acquisition cost is set at RM33.24 million. This strategic move, detailed in a recent filing with Bursa Malaysia, is anticipated to bolster the company’s financial performance and diversify its revenue streams. Metronic believes this investment will yield a positive return, offering a stable and predictable income source, a departure from the cyclical nature of its current reliance on engineering services contracts.

The company highlighted the potential for long-term value appreciation of the properties, acting as a hedge against inflationary pressures. The acquisition represents a deliberate effort by Metronic to reduce its dependence on project-based revenue, which is inherently susceptible to market fluctuations and competitive pricing pressures. Engineering services, while a core competency, often involve bidding on contracts with margins that are increasingly squeezed by rising operational costs.

The serviced apartments, conversely, are expected to generate consistent rental income, providing a more stable and predictable cash flow. This diversification strategy aims to create a more resilient financial foundation for the company, allowing it to navigate economic uncertainties with greater confidence.

Furthermore, the company anticipates the ability to periodically adjust rental rates, offering a mechanism to maintain profitability in the face of increasing expenses – a flexibility not readily available within the constraints of fixed-price engineering contracts. The location of the properties within Marina Point, Klebang, is also considered advantageous, potentially attracting a consistent stream of tenants due to the area’s amenities and appeal.

Metronic’s assessment indicates that the properties are not only expected to generate immediate rental income but also to appreciate in value over time. This dual benefit – consistent cash flow and potential capital gains – positions the acquisition as a sound investment. The company specifically noted that the anticipated rental rate revisions will provide a buffer against the ongoing erosion of engineering margins caused by escalating costs and intense competition in the tender process.

This proactive approach to revenue diversification demonstrates Metronic’s commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value. The company’s leadership views this acquisition as a key component of its long-term strategy, aiming to establish a more balanced portfolio of revenue sources and reduce overall business risk. The investment payback period is estimated to be favorable, further reinforcing the financial viability of the transaction.

The acquisition is subject to standard regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within a defined timeframe, details of which will be disclosed as they become available. The company is confident that this strategic investment will contribute significantly to its future success and enhance its position within the market





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Metronic Global Serviced Apartments Acquisition Marina Point Melaka Investment Diversification Rental Income

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