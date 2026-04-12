MetMalaysia Issues Thunderstorm Warning for Several States

MetMalaysia has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in numerous states across Malaysia, including areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, and Sabah. The advisory, issued on April 12th, alerts residents to potential hazards and advises them to take necessary precautions.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department, or MetMalaysia, issued a weather advisory on Sunday, April 12, warning of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain fall, and strong winds expected to impact numerous states across Malaysia.

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The alert, issued at 2:40 PM, specifically identified regions likely to experience adverse weather conditions until 5:00 PM on the same day. Residents in the affected areas were advised to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant of potential hazards associated with the predicted inclement weather. The warning underscored the importance of preparedness in the face of rapidly changing weather patterns and the potential for disruptive impacts on daily activities and infrastructure.<\/p>

Specifically, the states under the weather warning include a wide range of districts. In Kedah, the districts of Baling and Kulim are listed. In Perak, the affected areas comprise Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim. Pahang is also significantly impacted, with Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Bera, and Rompin included in the alert. Selangor is expected to experience adverse conditions in Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat. The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur is also under the warning, as is Negri Sembilan, which includes Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, and Jempol. Furthermore, the state of Johor is mentioned, with Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi all listed as potentially affected. The broad geographical scope of the alert highlights the widespread nature of the anticipated weather disturbances, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive response and awareness across multiple regions. This extensive warning showcases the commitment of MetMalaysia to protect public safety and minimize potential damage caused by severe weather.<\/p>

The alert also extended to East Malaysia, with several areas in Sarawak being cautioned. Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei (Pakan, Julau, and Meradong), Sibu, Mukah (Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), and Bintulu were all specifically identified. In Sabah, the warning covers a substantial portion of the state, including the interior regions of Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort, and Tambunan. The West Coast is also included, with Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Tuaran, Ranau, and Kota Belud listed. The districts of Tawau, Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat (Kota Marudu) are also under the weather advisory. The inclusion of East Malaysian states underscores the importance of regional collaboration and coordinated preparedness efforts to address the wide-ranging weather patterns. The comprehensive nature of the weather warning demonstrates the dedication of MetMalaysia to providing the public with timely and accurate information, allowing communities to take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves and their property against the impact of the impending severe weather conditions.<\/p>





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Metmalaysia Weather Warning Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Strong Winds Malaysia Kedah Perak Pahang Selangor Kuala Lumpur Negri Sembilan Johor Sarawak Sabah

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