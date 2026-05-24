MetMalaysia Issues Thunderstorm Warning for Multiple States in Malaysia

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a thunderstorm warning for several states across peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak, until 7pm. The affected areas include Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a thunderstorm warning for several states across peninsular Malaysia, Sabah , and Sarawak , until 7pm. The affected areas include Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor.

In Pahang, the affected districts are Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, and Rompin. In Negeri Sembilan, the warning covers Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol, and Tampin. In Sarawak, the warning involves Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang. The warning in Sabah covers the interior, West Coast, parts of Sandakan and Kudat, while Labuan is also affected.

The warning was issued following signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour that were occurring or expected to persist for more than an hour





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Thunderstorm Warning Metmalaysia Malaysia Peninsular Malaysia Sabah Sarawak Thunderstorms Rainfall Intensity Exceeding 20Mm Per Hour Signs Of Thunderstorms Short-Term Alerts Valid For No More Than Six Hours From The Time

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