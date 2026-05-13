MetMalaysia Issues Nationwide Thunderstorm Warning Until 7:00 pm; RM10 Bonus Announcement for New Versa Plus Users

MetMalaysia has issued a comprehensive thunderstorm warning affecting multiple regions in Peninsular and East Malaysia until 7:00 pm today. Drivers are urged to remain cautious due to potential flash floods and low visibility. Separately, Versa Plus offers new users an extra RM10 for signing up with code VERSAMM10 and a minimum cash deposit of RM100.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Commuters and residents across the Klang Valley and several other states have been put on high alert as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an extensive thunderstorm warning , which remains valid until 7:00 pm today.

The warning includes Kuala Lumpur and several districts in Selangor, such as Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat. Similar conditions are expected in most parts of Kedah and Perak, with areas like Kuala Muda, Kulim, Kinta, and Kuala Kangsar likely to experience these severe weather events.

Additionally, the east coast and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia are also under the advisory, covering Kelantan and Johor in their entirety, along with parts of Terengganu and Pahang, including Kuantan, Cameron Highlands, and Bentong. In Negeri Sembilan, the affected areas include Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin. Across the South China Sea, residents in East Malaysia, particularly in Sarawak and Sabah, are being urged to stay cautious.

In Sarawak, cities such as Kuching, Sibu, Miri, and Bintulu are expected to be affected, while in Sabah, the weather system is anticipated to impact the Interior, West Coast, and Sandakan regions, along with the Federal Territory of Labuan. MetMalaysia has indicated that these short-term warnings are activated when signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour are detected, or when such conditions are projected to continue for over an hour.

Each warning is effective for a maximum duration of six hours. As these severe weather alerts coincide with peak travel periods, motorists are strongly advised to remain vigilant while driving to avoid potential flash floods and diminished visibility. Commuters should be prepared for sudden weather changes and are encouraged to stay updated through official channels for further advisories.

Furthermore, a separate announcement promotes financial incentives for new users signing up for Versa Plus. By using the discount code VERSAMM10, new customers can receive an additional RM10 bonus when they make a minimum cash deposit of RM100. This promotional offer is subject to terms and conditions. In times of inclement weather, staying well-informed and taking necessary precautions can help residents and commuters navigate safely through adverse conditions





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Thunderstorm Warning Metmalaysia Klang Valley Selangor Sarawak Versa Plus RM10 Bonus Flash Floods Cameron Highlands Sabah

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