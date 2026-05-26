Meteorologists Warn of Thunderstorms, Strong Winds, and Waves in Sabah, Labuan, Phuket, and More

Meteorologists have issued warnings for thunderstorms, strong winds, and waves in several areas, including Sabah, Labuan, Phuket, and more. The warnings are due to the expected occurrence of ribut petir, hujan lebat, and angin kencang.

PETALING JAYA: Ribut petir, hujan lebat dan angin kencang dijangka melanda beberapa kawasan di Sabah serta Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan hingga pukul 12 tengah hari ini.

Menurut Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia (METMalaysia), ribut petir diramalkan berlaku di Sabah itu melibatkan Pedalaman (Kuala Penyu dan Beaufort), Pantai Barat (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran dan Kota Belud) dan Kudat (Kota Marudu dan Kudat). Sementara itu amaran angin kencang dan laut bergelora kategori pertama dijangka berlaku di kawasan perairan Phuket dan Selat Melaka Utara.

Angin kencang barat berkelajuan 40 hingga 50 kilometer sejam dengan ombak mencapai ketinggian sehingga 3.5 meter yang dijangka berlaku, berbahaya kepada bot-bot kecil, rekreasi laut dan sukan laut. Selain itu ribut petir, hujan lebat dan angin kencang turut dijangka berlaku di kawasan perairan Phuket, Selat Melaka, tenggara Samui dan utara Tioman. Selain itu, di selatan Condore, Bunguran, Reef North, utara Reef South, Layang-Layang, Labuan, Palawan, Sulu dan Sulawesi juga turut terlibat.

"Keadaan ini boleh menyebabkan angin kencang sehingga 50 kilometer sejam dengan ombak mencapai ketinggian sehingga 3.5 meter dan berbahaya kepada bot-bot kecil," kataanya





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Thunderstorms Strong Winds Waves Sabah Labuan Phuket Condore Bunguran Reef North Reef South Layang-Layang Palawan Sulu Sulawesi

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