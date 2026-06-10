Meta to Lease AI Data Centre from Reliance in Strategic Push for Indian AI Market

Meta Platforms announced a lease agreement with Reliance Industries for an AI-optimized data centre in Jamnagar, India, strengthening their collaboration as India emerges as a premier destination for AI investments and hyperscale infrastructure.

Meta Platforms will lease an AI-ready data centre to be constructed by Reliance Industries , led by Mukesh Ambani , marking a significant expansion of their partnership in India .

This strategic move aligns with India's aggressive push to become a global AI hub, supported by massive investments from Indian conglomerates like Reliance and Adani, each committing over $100 billion. The Indian government has also enticed foreign tech firms with tax incentives exceeding two decades for utilizing local data centre infrastructure.

Meta, already a key investor in Reliance's Jio Platforms and collaborator on AI tools using Llama models, now looks to a 168-MW facility in Jamnagar-a location chosen for its cost-effective access to power, water, and existing infrastructure, including renewable energy sources that can lower operational expenses. Experts note that Jamnagar's integration with Reliance's energy complex provides a logistical and financial advantage.

This development occurs amid a broader surge in hyperscale data centre construction across India by U.S. cloud giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, all racing to capture the nation's rapidly growing digital economy. The Indian data centre market is forecasted to nearly double to $13.11 billion by 2034, driven by digitalization, cloud adoption, and escalating AI workloads.

Meta's lease arrangement underscores the deepening synergy between global technology leaders and Indian industrial powers as they jointly capitalize on India's promising AI and data infrastructure landscape





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