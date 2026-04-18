Meta to Initiate First Wave of Significant Layoffs in May Amid AI Investment Drive

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly preparing to implement a substantial round of job cuts beginning May 20th, with approximately 10% of its global workforce, around 8,000 employees, expected to be affected. These layoffs are part of a broader strategy to reshape the company's operations and focus heavily on artificial intelligence, signaling a shift away from its previous growth trajectory and towards increased efficiency driven by AI integration. Further workforce reductions are anticipated later in the year, though specific details remain fluid and subject to adjustments based on AI development progress. This move follows a period of significant investment in AI by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and mirrors a wider trend of workforce restructuring and cost-cutting measures across major technology firms.

Meta , the global technology giant formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly set to commence a significant wave of workforce reduction s on May 20th, marking the first phase of planned layoffs for the current year. This initial round is expected to impact roughly 10% of Meta 's global employee base, which translates to approximately 8,000 individuals. Three sources with direct knowledge of the company's internal plans shared this information with Reuters.

These cuts are not expected to be a singular event, as Meta is also planning further workforce reductions in the latter half of 2024. While the precise timing and scale of these subsequent layoffs are not yet finalized, they underscore a strategic pivot within the company. It is important to note that executives may revise these plans as advancements in artificial intelligence capabilities evolve, suggesting a dynamic approach to organizational structure. This news follows a Reuters report from the previous month indicating that Meta was contemplating cuts affecting 20% or more of its workforce. The current strategic direction under CEO Mark Zuckerberg involves a substantial financial commitment, with hundreds of billions of dollars being channeled into artificial intelligence initiatives. This aggressive investment aims to fundamentally transform the company's internal operations and future outlook, aligning with a broader trend observed across major United States corporations, particularly within the technology sector. Other prominent tech companies have also undertaken significant workforce adjustments. For instance, Amazon.com has recently reduced its corporate workforce by approximately 30,000 employees, representing nearly 10% of its white-collar staff. Similarly, the fintech company Block made substantial cuts in February, eliminating nearly half of its workforce. Data from Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts within the tech industry globally, indicates that 73,212 employees have lost their jobs thus far in 2024. For the entirety of 2024, the cumulative figure is projected to reach 153,000. Meta's upcoming layoffs will represent the social media behemoth's most extensive workforce reduction since the significant restructuring that took place in late 2022 and early 2023. During that period, the company dubbed it the 'year of efficiency' and eliminated approximately 21,000 jobs. At that time, Meta's stock experienced a steep decline, and the company was grappling with the unsustainable assumptions of growth it had made during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Meta currently finds itself in a more stable financial position compared to that period, company executives are envisioning a future characterized by streamlined management hierarchies and enhanced operational efficiency, largely facilitated by AI-assisted employees. Meta's stock performance this year has been positive, with a gain of 3.68% since the beginning of 2024, although it has retreated from a record high reached last summer. In the preceding year, the company achieved revenues exceeding $200 billion and a profit of $60 billion, despite substantial expenditure on artificial intelligence development. As of December 31st, Meta, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, employed close to 79,000 individuals, according to its most recent regulatory filing. In recent weeks, Meta has been actively reorganizing teams, particularly within its Reality Labs division. Furthermore, engineers have been reassigned from various parts of the company to a newly established 'Applied AI' organization. This new unit is tasked with accelerating the development of AI agents capable of independent code writing and autonomous execution of complex tasks. One of the sources also indicated that some staff members will be transferred to Meta Small Business, a division created last month as part of this ongoing restructuring initiative. The reporting for this article was conducted by Katie Paul in New York and Jeff Horwitz in San Francisco, with additional reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru, and edited by Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis





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