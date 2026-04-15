Meta and Broadcom Expand AI Chip Collaboration Through 2029

Meta Platforms is partnering with Broadcom to develop multiple generations of custom artificial intelligence processors. The extended agreement, running through 2029, includes a commitment to over one gigawatt of computing capacity. This strategic move aims to bolster Meta's AI capabilities and reduce reliance on external chip suppliers. The deal also involves a change in roles for Broadcom's CEO and the development of new chips within Meta's MTIA program.

Meta Platforms will collaborate with chip designer Broadcom to develop multiple generations of custom artificial intelligence processors, significantly expanding their existing partnership. The agreement, announced on Tuesday, extends the collaboration through 2029 and encompasses an initial commitment to procure over one gigawatt of computing capacity . This substantial computing power is equivalent to the average electricity consumption of approximately 750,000 U.S. homes, underscoring the considerable scale of Meta 's ambitions in the AI domain.

The collaboration reflects a strategic move by Meta to enhance its AI infrastructure and reduce dependence on expensive processors from Nvidia and other suppliers. As part of the expanded agreement, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan will transition from his role on Meta's board to an advisory position focused on custom chip strategy, allowing for greater focus on the partnership's technical aspects. This partnership demonstrates Meta's commitment to building the robust computing foundation necessary to deliver advanced AI capabilities to its extensive user base. The focus is on creating sophisticated AI features within its applications, further solidifying its position in the competitive tech market.

The initiative represents a proactive approach to ensure that Meta has the necessary technological infrastructure to innovate and scale its AI-driven features in the years to come, and Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is optimistic about the potential benefits of this collaboration, referring to its capabilities as the creation of personal superintelligence for billions of users worldwide. This expanded collaboration is crucial for Meta as it seeks to integrate advanced AI capabilities across its various applications and services, including social media platforms, messaging services, and virtual reality experiences. The agreement comes as a response to the growing demand for computing power driven by the rapid advancements in generative AI.

Major tech companies like Meta, Google, and Amazon are all investing heavily in developing their own custom chips to manage the escalating costs and limitations associated with using processors designed by Nvidia. The move towards custom-designed chips has positioned Broadcom as a significant beneficiary of the generative AI boom, as it works with clients to design, develop, and supply these specialized processors. The announcement also highlights Meta's plans to deploy its Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) program, and the first chip from this program, the MTIA 300, is already operational. This chip is utilized to power the company's recommendation and ranking systems, with three more generations of MTIA chips scheduled to be launched through 2027. The development of subsequent generations is targeted specifically at the inference process, which is responsible for enabling AI models to respond effectively to user queries. Additionally, Broadcom’s Ethernet networking technology will play a critical role in connecting the burgeoning AI computer clusters, further solidifying the partnership's importance in supporting Meta's growth.

Beyond the partnership with Broadcom, Meta also announced that Tracey Travis, who has been a member of Meta's board of directors since 2020, will not be seeking re-election at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. This is a separate announcement from the Broadcom deal, but reflects changes in Meta's corporate structure. The commitment to Broadcom encompasses multiple stages, starting with the initial significant capacity and progressing into a multi-gigawatt rollout. This expansion demonstrates the company's long-term vision and its dedication to sustaining its presence in the AI and technology industries. The combination of custom-designed AI processors with networking solutions from Broadcom will provide Meta with the advanced infrastructure required to deliver on its ambitious AI goals. The company continues to invest heavily in AI, aiming to develop more sophisticated features that will enhance user experiences and improve the company's overall competitive stance. The expansion of its computing capabilities enables Meta to deliver personal superintelligence capabilities. This signifies Meta's commitment to providing advanced technologies and creating a more immersive, interactive, and personalized digital world for its users. The combination of infrastructure and software capabilities is designed to keep Meta at the forefront of the technological evolution.





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