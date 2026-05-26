Messi’s Hamstring Fatigue Raises Doubts Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Inter Miami confirms Lionel Messi is suffering left‑hamstring muscle fatigue after exiting the match against Philadelphia Union, leaving his availability for the upcoming World Cup uncertain as Argentina prepares its squad and pre‑tournament friendlies.

Lionel Messi left the field in an Inter Miami match against the Philadelphia Union on May twenty fourth after feeling a sharp pain in his left leg, raising concerns about his fitness just weeks before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine forward was forced to withdraw in the seventy‑third minute of Miami's thrilling six‑four victory, clutching his left hamstring before walking off calmly to the locker room. Inter Miami released a statement on Monday confirming that further medical examinations had identified the problem as an overload linked to muscle fatigue in the striker's left hamstring.

The club emphasized that the exact timetable for Messi's return will depend on his clinical and functional progress, offering no concrete date for when the eight‑time Ballon d’Or winner might train again. The injury comes at a delicate moment for Argentina, which will defend its World Cup title in a tournament co‑hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico beginning on June eleven.

While Messi has not publicly declared his intentions regarding participation, the expectation among fans and pundits alike is that he will aim to add a sixth World Cup appearance to his illustrious resume, a feat that would match the record set by legendary Brazilian forwards. The Argentine national team is scheduled to announce its final squad next week, and the players will travel to the United States for two preparatory friendlies: a clash with Honduras on June six and a match against Iceland on June nine.

The outcomes of those games will give a clearer picture of Messi's condition and his potential role in the upcoming tournament. Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi's workload has been carefully managed by the club's medical staff, who have frequently rested him during congested periods of the MLS calendar. This cautious approach has been intended to preserve his health for both club commitments and the forthcoming international duties.

Despite the recent setback, the Miami side remains optimistic, noting that the diagnosis of muscle fatigue, while serious, is not necessarily career threatening and that a structured rehabilitation program could see the superstar back on the pitch in time for the crucial pre‑World Cup fixtures. The situation underscores the broader challenge faced by elite athletes who must balance demanding club schedules with the immense pressure of representing their nations on football's biggest stage.

As the World Cup draws near, all eyes will be on Messi's recovery, with fans hoping that the Argentine maestro can showcase his talent on the global stage once again, adding another chapter to a career already filled with historic achievements





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Lionel Messi Inter Miami World Cup 2026 Hamstring Injury Argentina

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