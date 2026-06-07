Mercedes' George Russell's Monaco Grand Prix Hopes Dented by Drive-Through Penalty

Mercedes driver George Russell's F1 Championship hopes took a battering for the second successive race as a drive-through penalty left the Briton out of the points in the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mercedes driver George Russell 's Formula One F1 Championship hopes took a battering for the second successive race as a drive-through penalty left the Briton out of the points in the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell was initially handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane, one of five drivers guilty of that offence in a race won by his teammate Kimi Antonelli. He was then handed a drive-through penalty for not observing the five-second penalty when he made his pit stop. Forced to take his punishment in the final laps after the race was restarted following a red flag, Russell plummeted down the order to finish in 13th.

After his retirement from the Canadian Grand Prix and his frustration in Monaco, Russell has now dropped to third in the driver standings behind Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and trails Antonelli by a massive 68 points. Russell was not the only one to fall foul of speeding in the pit lane. Runner-up Hamilton served a five-second penalty while in his scheduled pit stop but it did not harm his race.

The same could not be said for Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who was twice pinged for the offence and despite finishing third on the road after the late restart, his 10-second penalty dropped him to seventh. The incident highlights the need for improvement in the software used to monitor pit lane speed. Russell expressed his frustration with the situation saying, Firstly, I'm not too sure why we got a penalty because I was on the pit limiter before the line.

I released it after the line. But clearly there's a problem in the software and many drivers got penalties.

Then in the pit stop, just major confusion, and getting a drive-through the punishment doesn't fit the crime. It's two races in a row could have won the race last week, could have maybe been P3-P4 today, it's 40 points down the drain for things outside of my control. The Formula One F1 Championship continues with its next race scheduled for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 12, 2026





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Formula One F1 Championship Mercedes George Russell Monaco Grand Prix Pit Lane Speeding Drive-Through Penalty Lewis Hamilton Pierre Gasly

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