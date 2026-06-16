Mercedes‑Benz refreshes GLE, GLE Coupé and GLS for 2026 with new styling, digital cockpit and upgraded powertrains

The German automaker introduces refreshed exterior design, a full‑width Superscreen, mild‑hybrid and plug‑in hybrid options and a new flat‑plane crank V8 for its midsize and fullsize SUVs, while AMG models gain higher output and faster charging.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2026 refresh for its GLE, GLE Coupé and GLS SUV line‑up, bringing a blend of fresh exterior styling, state‑of‑the‑art digital cockpit and a revised powertrain catalogue that includes a high‑performance flat‑plane crank V8.

The front façades now carry the brand's newest design language, with the iconic three‑pointed star motif stitched into the headlamp daytime running lights and tail lamp signatures, echoing the look of recent flagship models. Inside, the GLE adopts a full‑width Superscreen that pairs a 14.4‑inch infotainment touchscreen with dual 12.3‑inch displays for the driver's instrument cluster and front passenger, while a re‑shaped steering wheel returns tactile scroll wheels for easy control.

The second row bench can be moved electrically forward, granting extra legroom for third‑row occupants, and the front seats receive a new ergonomic contour. All these upgrades are standard across the range, positioning the refreshed GLE as a technology‑laden midsize SUV. Powertrain options have been broadened and refined. The top‑end GLE580 4Matic and GLS580 4Matic now host the M177 Evo flat‑plane crank 4.0‑liter turbo V8, delivering 537 horsepower and 750 newton metres, matching the output of the S‑Class S580 facelift.

The GLE850 4Matic inherits the same V8, while the GLE450 4Matic benefits from a re‑tuned 3.0‑liter inline‑six producing 381 horsepower and 560 newton metres, thanks to a more potent electric auxiliary compressor, reworked intake and exhaust ports and a revised camshaft. Diesel enthusiasts can choose the GLE350d 4Matic (286 horsepower, 650 newton metres) or the GLE450d 4Matic (367 horsepower, 750 newton metres), both equipped with an electric heating catalyst and a 2.989‑liter inline‑six turbo.

Mild‑hybrid assistance via a 23‑horsepower, 205 newton metre integrated starter‑generator is standard on all gasoline and diesel variants, while the plug‑in hybrid GLE450e 4Matic combines the same 3.0‑liter engine with a 183‑horsepower electric motor for a total system output of 326 horsepower and an electric‑only range of up to 106 kilometres (WLTP). The high‑performance AMG line also receives a makeover.

The AMG GLE53 4Matic+ and its hybrid counterpart retain a 2.999‑liter inline‑six turbo engine delivering 449 horsepower and 600 newton metres, boosted to 640 newton metres with over‑boost. The hybrid version adds a 184‑horsepower electric motor, lifting combined power to 585 horsepower and 750 newton metres, and offers an electric‑only range of roughly 88 to 90 kilometres depending on body style.

Both AMG models feature a nine‑speed automatic transmission, all‑wheel drive and compliance with upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards, slated for certification by November 2027. Charging capabilities include an 11 kW AC onboard charger and up to 60 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10‑80 percent charge in about twenty minutes. The GLS flagship follows the same mechanical updates as the GLE, with the GLS580 4Matic adopting the same V8 powerplant, while the GLS450 4Matic inherits the revised 3.0‑liter inline‑six.

Diesel GLS variants (GLS350d and GLS450d) receive the same outputs as their GLE siblings, but a plug‑in hybrid model is not offered for the GLS. Overall, the 2026 revisions cement Mercedes‑Benz's commitment to premium design, electrified performance and cutting‑edge connectivity across its flagship SUV range





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Mercedes-Benz SUV Refresh Flat‑Plane Crank V8 Plug‑In Hybrid AMG Performance

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