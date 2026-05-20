Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Wilayah Persekutuan), Hannah Yeoh contemplates legal action against those defaming her regarding issue of land status in Taman Segar, Cheras.

Hannah Yeoh, the Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Wilayah Persekutuan), is considering legal action against those defaming her, regarding the issue of land status in Taman Segar, Cheras. Two police reports have been made due to the spreading of allegation regarding her involvement in the land board. Hannah claimed the allegations are false and the expense of haste in changing leasehold status of land into freehold. She also stated that no issue on land status was announced during her appearance in Taman Segar.

Hannah Yeoh contemplates legal action against those defaming her regarding issue of land status in Taman Segar , Cheras . She claimed two police reports have been made due to spreading allegation.

She stated allegations of her involvement in land board to expedite exchange in favor of freehold in the area are false. She also said she might consider legal action against those spreading lies. Hannah added that no issue of land status was announced during her appearance at Taman Segar. She also mentioned records and evidence of all movements and media statements





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Politics Menteri Di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Wilayah Pe Hannah Yeoh Legal Action Defamation Issue Of Land Status Taman Segar Cheras Police Reports False Allegations Expense Of Haste Changing Leasehold Status

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