Mensik Hitting a Wall Against Zverev in French Open Semi-Final

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik compared playing Alexander Zverev to hitting a wall after the German ended his French Open semi-final run. Mensik struggled against the world number three's relentless defence and will reflect positively on his breakthrough Roland Garros campaign despite the loss.

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik described his semi-final clash with Alexander Zverev at the French Open as akin to 'hitting a wall' after the German second seed ended his Roland Garros dream on Friday.

Mensik, 20, was making his first Grand Slam semi-final appearance but found world number three Zverev's relentless defence and consistent baseline game too difficult to overcome on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Zverev's extraordinary ability to return nearly every shot left the 26th-seeded Czech struggling to establish any rhythm. The German will now face Flavio Cobolli in Sunday's final after Cobolli received a walkover when his fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi withdrew due to a virus.

Mensik praised Zverev's toughness, saying 'Sascha is a very tough guy on the court. I mean, he's not giving you any free points. It's very tough to find the rhythm, especially when he's staying so much back and you feel like you're hitting the wall.

' The Czech, who had impressed during his run to the last four, admitted that breaking through Zverev's game was extremely challenging. 'Even if I had some great games and had some opportunities, still, with his huge serves and, basically, strong game from the baseline, it was super difficult for me to attack him and to find the momentum and take the momentum on my side,' he explained. Despite the defeat, Mensik reflected positively on his French Open campaign.

Having lost in the second round last year, he expressed satisfaction with his progress.

'I'm super happy that I could reach the semi-finals and that I could beat a lot of top players,' he said. 'I will take it as a great, great tournament. ' The young Czech's performance at Roland Garros signals his arrival as a serious talent on the global stage, while Zverev will now aim to capture his first French Open title against Cobolli in the final





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