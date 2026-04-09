Menara Alor Setar: A Beacon of Kedah's Landscape and Tourism

Menara Alor Setar, a prominent telecommunications tower in Kedah, Malaysia, serves as a major tourist destination, offering panoramic views and a unique experience for visitors. This article details the tower's features, from its observation decks and revolving restaurant to the Star View attraction, showcasing its importance to Kedah's tourism and cultural identity.

Menara Alor Setar , a towering structure reaching 165.5 meters, stands as a prominent landmark in Kedah , Malaysia. It functions not only as a telecommunications tower but also as a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors since its public opening in 1997. Managed by Telekom Malaysia Berhad, it's one of the tallest telecommunication towers in the country. Its imposing presence dominates the Alor Setar skyline, serving as a focal point for the surrounding landscape.

Approaching the tower, the grandeur is immediately apparent, making it a compelling subject for photographs. Visitors can utilize five sets of binoculars strategically placed to get a closer look at the surroundings. The journey upwards via the swift elevator amplifies the anticipation, leading to the observation deck. From a height of approximately 88 meters, Alor Setar city unfolds in a panorama, offering breathtaking views. The verdant rice paddies, particularly during the harvest season, vividly showcase Kedah's identity as the 'rice bowl' of Malaysia. The structure's design itself tells a story. Inspired by a rice stalk, the main pillar represents the 'tiang seri,' a symbol of strength and resilience of the Kedah people. \For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the Skyview section offers two main decks. These include the Skyview Revolving Glass Hall and the Observation Deck, presenting panoramic city views from a lofty vantage point. The Open Deck, situated at 105 meters, features glass boxes providing a unique experience for visitors. These glass boxes provide an exhilarating view of the surrounding scenery and make for unforgettable photo opportunities. Furthermore, a space at the 100-meter level hosts various events, including seminars, courses, and official functions. The revolving restaurant at the 94-meter level offers another highlight, allowing guests to savor meals while enjoying a constantly changing panorama. Even more compelling, the Star View attraction on the Open Deck at 105 meters offers a distinctive experience through two glass boxes facing different directions. These glass boxes are adorned with Kedah's official colors, green and yellow, enhancing the visual experience for visitors. Improvements to the facilities include comfortable waiting areas and hydraulic lifts, facilitating easy access to the upper levels. \The ambiance at the top is serene, ideal for taking photographs or simply enjoying the views from a different perspective. As dusk approaches, the scenery becomes even more captivating as the sky transforms and city lights illuminate the landscape. Before descending, a visit to the exhibition space, which showcases the tower's construction history and its importance to Kedah, is highly recommended. Menara Alor Setar is not just a place to view scenery; it's a leisure destination that combines history, beauty, and the state's identity into a single experience. Its continued popularity and appeal solidify its position as an essential element of Kedah's tourism and cultural landscape. The tower’s blend of functionality, design, and accessibility makes it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Alor Setar, providing a memorable experience filled with stunning vistas and a deeper understanding of Kedah's heritage





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