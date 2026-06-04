Member of Parliament Calls for Action Over Abandoned Wrecked Car Beneath Flyover

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kepong, Lim Lip Eng, has called on the Selangor authorities to take action over a wrecked car that has been left abandoned beneath a flyover. The car, which caught fire beneath the Taman Bukit Maluri flyover, has been left abandoned there for a week, causing traffic congestion and posing safety hazards.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kepong, Lim Lip Eng , has called on the Selangor authorities to take action over a wrecked car that has been left abandoned beneath a flyover.

In a Facebook post, Lim questioned both the Selangor authorities and the Public Works Department (JKR) over the delay in removing the vehicle. Traffic congestion and safety hazard Lim also said that despite his office repeatedly lodging complaints with JKR and the relevant authorities, no action had been taken. According to him, the car, which caught fire beneath the Taman Bukit Maluri flyover, has been left abandoned there for a week.

He added that the abandoned vehicle has caused traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

‘My office has repeatedly lodged complaints with JKR and the Selangor authorities, but no action has been taken. Can’t they even remove an abandoned wrecked car? Speechless! ’ he wrote.

Public backlash online The issue has sparked a strong reaction from netizens, with many criticising the bureaucratic delays and safety risks involved.

‘This is a border area, so responsibility just gets passed back and forth. The government should have a clear policy for promptly removing abandoned vehicles involved in fires or accidents instead of leaving them unattended. ’ ‘Yesterday, I drove through the area and nearly got into an accident because it was dark at night. It’s mindless to leave that car abandoned there for so long.

’ What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments! Also read: Kepong MP Complains About Traffic Congestion on Facebook, M’sians Call for Solution





WORLDOFBUZZ / 🏆 19. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Member Of Parliament Lim Lip Eng Selangor Authorities Public Works Department JKR Abandoned Wrecked Car Flyover Traffic Congestion Safety Hazard Bureaucratic Delays Netizens' Reaction Abandoned Vehicles Involved In Fires Or Accide Government Policy Prompt Removal Border Area Responsibility Clear Policy Traffic Congestion On Facebook M’Sians Call For Solutions

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