Melix Haircare Brand Expands to 108 Guardian Malaysia Outlets

Melix, a local Malaysian hair care brand, has successfully launched its products in 108 Guardian Malaysia outlets. The expansion signifies recognition of local brands within the mainstream hair care industry. Melix focuses on addressing hair concerns tailored to Asian hair and scalp needs, with products manufactured locally and expanding into regional markets.

KUALA LUMPUR: Local hair care brand, Melix , has expanded its reach to 108 Guardian Malaysia outlets nationwide.

Tiffany Choo, Commercial Director of Guardian Malaysia, stated that Melix's presence in Guardian underscores the recognition of local research and manufacturing in the mainstream hair care market, which is typically dominated by international brands.

She highlighted that Melix products effectively address common hair concerns such as hair loss, sensitivity, and dandruff with precision and enhanced care.

Choo emphasized that this launch represents not merely product innovation, but a shift in consumer behavior towards self-care practices.

The brand's focus on developing solutions specifically tailored to the hair and scalp needs of the Asian community, honed over more than a decade, has been instrumental in its success.

The brand's robust formulations and gentle daily use performance have cultivated strong customer loyalty, as evidenced by consistent repurchase rates.

All Melix products are manufactured locally, with a strong emphasis on safety, long-term scalp conditioning, and formulations specifically designed to suit the tropical climate of Malaysia.

Melix is also expanding its presence in regional markets, including Singapore, China, Taiwan, Australia, and the Philippines, steadily building its international footprint.





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