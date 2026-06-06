Melaka State Election to Follow Johor and Negeri Sembilan Polls, Says Chief Minister

Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh announced that the state election will occur after the polls in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, highlighting differences in circumstances and no immediate need to dissolve the assembly. He confirmed BN will continue governing and will assist in the other states' elections while evaluating their results before setting Melaka's poll date.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has indicated that the state election will be held after the polls in Johor and Negeri Sembilan are completed.

He stated that the situation in Melaka differs from those states, and there is no immediate need to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly. Speaking at his residence in Kampung Pulau, Alor Gajah, after returning from his haj pilgrimage, Ab Rauf emphasized that Barisan Nasional will continue governing and serving the public until an official date is announced.

He added that his administration will not follow the lead of Johor or Negeri Sembilan regarding election timing, but will deploy party machinery to assist in those states' elections. Ab Rauf said he will assess the outcomes of the Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls before determining the best moment to dissolve Melaka's assembly. He denied being under any pressure to call an election, unlike the circumstances in the other two states.

While not ruling out any future scenario for the assembly, he described politics as an art with many possibilities. The last Melaka state election in 2021 resulted in a Barisan Nasional majority with 21 seats, while Pakatan Harapan won five and Perikatan Nasional secured two





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Melaka Election Ab Rauf Yusoh Johor Polls Negeri Sembilan Barisan Nasional State Assembly Dissolution

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