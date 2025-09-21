Melaka Revitalizes Agrotourism Projects to Boost Rural Tourism

The Melaka State Government is investing in the revitalization of the Melaka Fruit Farm and a deer farm in Sungai Rambai to attract more tourists to rural areas, following a record year of tourist arrivals in urban centers. These projects aim to diversify tourism offerings and stimulate the local economy.

JASIN: The Melaka State Government is revitalizing two agrotourism projects, specifically the Melaka Fruit Farm in Sungai Udang and a deer farm in Sungai Rambai. This initiative aims to attract a greater number of tourists to the rural areas of the state, diversifying the tourism offerings beyond the traditionally popular urban centers.

Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, the State Executive Councillor for Rural Development, Agriculture, and Food Security, confirmed the projects are underway as part of a broader strategy to boost rural economies. The Melaka Fruit Farm is being redesigned as a caravan park, embracing an agrotourism concept centered on farm and livestock activities. The aim is to provide a unique experience that blends recreation with education about local agriculture. The focus is on providing opportunities for tourists to experience the charm of the countryside and to participate in hands-on activities such as fishing and farming. This includes cultivating pineapple, rock melon, and cage-reared fish. The government's intention is to create engaging experiences that appeal to a wider range of visitors and foster a greater appreciation for agricultural practices within the community. The revitalized approach intends to generate further interest in the regions, improving the local economy and bringing about beneficial outcomes for residents living nearby. The intention of the revitalization is to diversify the entertainment of tourists. \The deer farm in Sungai Rambai is also undergoing significant redevelopment and is anticipated to be operational by February of the following year. According to Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, the deer farm will be transformed into “Base Rusa,” a central attraction. This hub will allow visitors to engage with the deer, offering them the chance to feed the animals, observe the breeding process, and savor dishes crafted from deer meat. This feature will provide tourists with a rare encounter with the animals in a setting aimed at both entertainment and learning. The development will further strengthen Melaka's tourism appeal, as it provides a distinct encounter unlike the typical experiences available in the city. The plan represents a carefully designed approach for providing a varied offering within Melaka's tourist industry. The project’s approach ensures the animals are carefully looked after and contributes to the overall goal of attracting visitors by offering something fresh and intriguing. The project includes collaborations with the Veterinary Services Department and the State Department of Agriculture. Through strategic partnerships, the government aims to ensure the success and sustainability of these projects, guaranteeing compliance with all regulatory guidelines. \This initiative is a critical part of the state government's effort to expand the tourism sector into rural areas, particularly following Melaka's record of nearly 15 million tourist arrivals last year, which were primarily concentrated in urban areas. This initiative recognizes the importance of diversifying tourism offerings to provide tourists with different experiences that will strengthen their memories. The expansion into rural areas is intended to create downstream industries that can stimulate the local economy and directly benefit the residents of these areas. This strategy goes hand in hand with plans to preserve the state’s cultural legacy, improve job availability, and provide more options for economic growth. The revitalized and renovated projects will be a sign of the ongoing government’s commitment to the economic and social growth of rural communities. The initiatives demonstrate the State Government's long-term perspective on the role of tourism in the state’s economy and the well-being of its residents. Both projects have undergone the tender process and are currently in the development stage, with collaborative efforts from the Veterinary Services Department and the State Department of Agriculture. This collaborative approach ensures the projects are developed with expertise and resources, reinforcing the commitment to sustainable growth and the diversification of the tourism sector within Melaka's rural landscapes. The revitalization of the deer farm and fruit farm seeks to create more engaging experiences for visitors and will improve the image of the state and its various tourist attractions





