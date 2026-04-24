Melaka Police Seek Bus Driver After Viral Video Shows Reckless Driving and Aggressive Behavior

Police in Melaka are investigating a bus driver after a video circulated online showing him sideswiping a car, attempting further dangerous maneuvers, and then acting aggressively towards the car owner's son. Authorities are urging the driver to come forward.

Malaysian police in Melaka are seeking a bus driver following the widespread circulation of a video depicting aggressive and potentially dangerous driving behavior. The incident, which occurred yesterday, involved a chartered bus and a Proton Persona driven by a 61-year-old local man.

Authorities were alerted after the video quickly gained traction on Facebook, prompting a formal investigation. The initial report indicates the incident began when the bus sideswiped the Persona near a private hospital while both vehicles were traveling from Plaza Mahkota towards Kota Laksamana. This initial contact caused the Persona to narrowly avoid hitting a traffic cone, demonstrating the potential for a serious accident.

Following the first sideswipe, the bus driver allegedly made a U-turn and then attempted a second sideswipe on the Syed Abdul Aziz Bridge. This maneuver brought the Persona dangerously close to colliding with a wall, further escalating the situation and highlighting the reckless nature of the bus driver’s actions. The victim, understandably concerned, pursued the bus until it came to a stop on the roadside in the Kota Laksamana area.

At this point, the victim’s son exited the vehicle to gather information from the bus driver. However, instead of cooperating, the bus driver reportedly became hostile, attempting to physically assault the son and actively provoking him into a confrontation. This aggressive behavior underscores a pattern of disregard for safety and a willingness to engage in potentially violent interactions. The police are treating this as a serious matter, emphasizing the potential for harm caused by the driver’s actions.

The Melaka Tengah police chief, Christopher Patit, has issued a statement urging the bus driver to come forward and assist with the investigation. He emphasized that the authorities are taking the matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of all road users. The case is currently being investigated under sections related to reckless and dangerous driving, which carry significant penalties upon conviction.

Police are actively seeking any witnesses or individuals with information regarding the incident to come forward and provide statements. This includes anyone who may have captured additional footage of the event or observed the bus driver’s behavior. The police are confident that with public assistance, they will be able to identify and apprehend the driver responsible. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of aggressive behavior on the road.

The authorities are determined to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated and that those who endanger others will be held accountable





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Melaka Police Bus Driver Reckless Driving Aggressive Behavior Viral Video Road Safety

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