Melaka Police Investigate THC Exposure in Three-Year-Old Girl; Caregiver's Son Detained

A three-year-old girl in Melaka, Malaysia, tested positive for THC, leading to the arrest and remand of the caregiver's son. Police are investigating how the child ingested the substance and are focusing on ensuring the child's safety and well-being. The girl has since recovered and returned home.

A concerning case has emerged in Melaka , Malaysia, involving a three-year-old girl who tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol ( THC ), the psychoactive component of cannabis. The incident prompted a swift response from local authorities, leading to the detention of a 39-year-old man, identified as the son of the child’s caregiver, to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The girl was initially admitted to Melaka Hospital on April 14th in a semi-conscious state, raising immediate alarm among medical staff. Subsequent urine analysis confirmed the presence of THC, triggering a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s exposure to the substance. The child’s mother reported that her daughter had been collected from the caregiver’s residence in Sungai Putat and had previously required respiratory support at the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department on April 11th.

This earlier episode underscores the severity of the situation and the potential for long-term health consequences. The investigation, spearheaded by the D11 unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Melaka police contingent headquarters, resulted in the suspect’s arrest on April 15th. He is currently being held for questioning under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Authorities have secured a seven-day remand order, initially granted on April 16th, and have since extended it for an additional five days, commencing tomorrow, April 27th. This extension demonstrates the seriousness with which the police are treating the case and their commitment to uncovering the full extent of the events. Importantly, preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect has no prior criminal record, and his own urine test came back negative for THC.

This information, while relevant, does not diminish the gravity of the situation or the need for a comprehensive investigation to determine how the child ingested the substance. The focus remains on establishing the source of the THC and ensuring the child’s safety and well-being. Fortunately, the three-year-old girl has made a full recovery and has been discharged from the hospital, returning home to her family.

However, the incident has raised significant concerns about the accessibility of cannabis-related products and the potential risks they pose to vulnerable individuals, particularly young children. The case highlights the importance of responsible storage and handling of such substances, as well as the need for increased awareness among caregivers and parents.

The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are exploring all possible avenues to determine the origin of the THC and whether any negligence or criminal activity contributed to the child’s exposure. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with cannabis and the importance of protecting children from harm. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

The authorities are committed to ensuring that those responsible for endangering the child’s health are held accountable for their actions





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THC Cannabis Child Safety Melaka Police Investigation Child Act Drug Exposure

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