Melaka Police Extend Remand of Murder Suspect After Decomposed Body Found in Mattress

A 40‑year‑old man suspected of killing a man whose remains were discovered wrapped in a mattress in Pokok Mangga has been remanded for another week as investigators gather more evidence.

Melaka police have extended the remand of a 40‑year‑old suspect in a murder investigation for an additional seven days, bringing the total period of detention to fourteen days.

The extension was announced by Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, the state police chief, who said the decision was taken to enable investigators to pursue further lines of inquiry and to secure additional forensic evidence. The suspect is being held under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which deals with murder, and police are awaiting further direction from the public prosecutor before deciding whether to bring formal charges or to release the detainee.

The gruesome case first came to light on May 28 when the owner of a shophouse in Pokok Mangga discovered a decomposed body concealed inside a mattress. The victim's hands were bound together, and the remains showed advanced stages of decomposition, suggesting that the killing had occurred weeks earlier. The shop owner had entered the premises to check on his tenant, who had become uncontactable, and the shocking find prompted an immediate police response.

Forensic teams were called to the scene to collect DNA samples, trace evidence, and to document the condition of the body. Investigators also canvassed the neighbourhood, spoke with the tenant's acquaintances, and reviewed CCTV footage from nearby shops in an effort to establish a timeline and identify possible motives. Following the discovery, police swiftly apprehended a 40‑year‑old man who was later linked to the case through a combination of witness statements and technical surveillance.

The suspect was charged with murder and placed in remand while the investigation continued. Throughout the detention period, authorities have conducted multiple interviews, examined the suspect's mobile phone records, and searched his residence for further incriminating evidence. The prosecution's office has yet to issue a formal decision on whether to file an indictment, leaving the case in a state of limbo as the forensic analysis of the mattress and surrounding area proceeds.

The extended remand reflects the seriousness with which the police are treating the case and underscores their commitment to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding the murder. The public has been urged to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation, and officials have reiterated that the suspect's rights will be respected throughout the legal process.

In related legal news, a separate case involving corporate misconduct saw three directors of a company charged with 160 offences for purchasing more than RM1.5 million worth of diesel without the requisite wholesale licence. Additionally, the Appeals Court upheld a life sentence for a trader convicted of drug trafficking and increased the mandatory caning to twelve strokes. These developments highlight the broader law‑enforcement efforts across Malaysia to combat both violent crime and serious economic offences





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Melaka Murder Investigation Decomposed Body Mattress Police Remand Extension Section 302 Penal Code Public Prosecutor Direction

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