Melaka Elections To Be Held Within Four Months, Says State Barisan Nasional Chairman

State Barisan Nasional chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh hinted at elections to the Melaka state assembly, stating it may be held within 120 days. He also mentioned that it would not be desirable to hold the election close to the end of the state assembly's term in December, as the campaign period may coincide with Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. No decision on Melaka Umno's contest has been made yet, with possible collaboration with other parties under consideration.

Melaka: Within Four Months, State Barisan Nasional Chairman Hints At ElectionsAb Rauf Yusoh hinted at elections to the Melaka state assembly, stating it may be held within 120 days.

He also mentioned that it would not be desirable to hold the election close to the end of the state assembly's term in December, as the campaign period may coincide with Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. No decision on Melaka Umno's contest has been made yet, with possible collaboration with other parties under consideration





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Malacca State Elections Barisan Nasional Umno Election Time Campaign Period Ramadan

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