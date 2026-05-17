Melaka Chief Minister Hints at Elections Being Held Within Four Months

Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, the Melaka Chief Minister, has suggested that the state election could take place within four months, citing concerns about the campaigning period coinciding with Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. He emphasized the groundwork being done and the public reception for the Barisan state government.

Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh , the Melaka Chief Minister , hinted at the possibility of holding the state election within four months due to concerns about the campaigning period coinciding with Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri .

He stated that they would try to identify a suitable time within the next 120 days and wait for the right time to make an announcement, as they have already started groundwork since last year. He further mentioned that Melaka Umno had not yet decided whether to go solo or collaborate with other parties. Barisan won 21 out of 28 seats in the 2021 Melaka state election, and the current term is expected to end in December





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Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh State Election Election Date Ramadan Ramadan Period Hari Raya Aidilfitri Election Campaigning Public Reception Barisan Government Johor Umno Household Registration Department Of Malaysia Malaysia Tobacco Monopoly Board

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