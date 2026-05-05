Meeting Held to Discuss Elephant Relocation to Japan

A meeting between the State Housing and Local Government Committee Chairperson and the Prime Minister addressed concerns regarding the welfare of three elephants relocated from Taiping Zoo to Tennoji Zoo in Japan, emphasizing diplomatic ties and animal well-being.

IPOH: The Chairperson of the State Housing and Local Government Committee, Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, recently held a meeting with the Prime Minister , Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to present the latest developments regarding the relocation of elephants from the Taiping Zoo Safari to the Tennoji Zoo in Japan .

She stated that the discussion focused on several key areas, particularly concerning the welfare of the three elephants involved: Dara, Amoi, and Kelat, collectively known as DAK. A significant portion of the conversation revolved around the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations and upholding commitments and agreements that have already been established. The concerns expressed by the public regarding this issue are deeply valued, and it is crucial to view the situation comprehensively, based on facts and current developments.

Emphasis was also placed on the need for all involved parties to adopt a cautious approach in their actions, prioritizing the well-being of the animals and ensuring continuous monitoring to maintain their condition at an optimal level. Further updates will be shared periodically by the relevant authorities, she noted on her Facebook page.

Previous media reports detailed the transfer of three Malaysian elephants – Amoi, aged nine, Dara, aged fourteen, and Kelat, aged twenty – to the Tennoji Zoo on March 10th. This relocation is part of the Malaysian Elephant Conservation Program, designed to facilitate breeding and research efforts.

However, the move has sparked public concern, with many questioning the safety, welfare, and adaptability of the animals to the new climate and environment in Japan. The public’s anxieties stem from a desire to ensure the elephants’ physical and psychological health are not compromised during and after the transition. The government acknowledges these concerns and is committed to transparency throughout the process.

The meeting with the Prime Minister served as a platform to address these issues directly and reaffirm the commitment to responsible animal welfare practices. The discussion also touched upon the logistical challenges of transporting and acclimating such large animals to a new environment, including dietary adjustments, veterinary care, and social integration within the Tennoji Zoo’s elephant population.

The Prime Minister reportedly expressed his support for a thorough and ongoing assessment of the elephants’ well-being, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between Malaysian and Japanese experts. Sandrea Ng Shy Ching reiterated that the decision to relocate the elephants was made after careful consideration and in line with the broader goals of the Malaysian Elephant Conservation Program, which aims to enhance the long-term survival of the species.

The program includes provisions for regular health checks, behavioral monitoring, and environmental enrichment to ensure the elephants thrive in their new habitat. The government is also working closely with the Tennoji Zoo to provide the elephants with a comfortable and stimulating environment that mimics their natural habitat as closely as possible. This includes providing access to ample space, opportunities for social interaction, and a varied diet that meets their nutritional needs.

The ongoing monitoring efforts will involve both on-site observations by zoo staff and remote data collection using advanced tracking technologies. This data will be used to assess the elephants’ physical and psychological health, as well as their adaptation to the new environment. The government is committed to sharing this information with the public in a transparent and timely manner.

The relocation of Dara, Amoi, and Kelat represents a significant investment in elephant conservation, and the government is confident that it will contribute to the long-term survival of this iconic species. The success of the program will depend on the continued collaboration between Malaysian and Japanese experts, as well as the ongoing support of the public. The government recognizes the importance of addressing public concerns and is committed to providing regular updates on the elephants’ progress.

The welfare of the elephants remains the top priority, and all decisions will be made with their best interests in mind. The government is also exploring opportunities to expand the Malaysian Elephant Conservation Program to include other initiatives, such as habitat protection and anti-poaching efforts. These initiatives will complement the relocation program and contribute to the overall conservation of elephants in Malaysia and around the world.

The Prime Minister’s involvement in this matter underscores the government’s commitment to animal welfare and conservation. He has directed the relevant agencies to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to protect the elephants and ensure their successful adaptation to their new environment. The government is confident that the relocation of Dara, Amoi, and Kelat will be a positive step towards the conservation of elephants and will strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and Japan





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Elephants Relocation Japan Conservation Animal Welfare Diplomacy Taiping Zoo Tennoji Zoo Prime Minister Malaysia

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