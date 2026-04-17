Media Professionals Grapple with Reduced Fuel Quotas, Impacting Reporting Capabilities

A coalition of Malaysian media organizations highlights the growing challenges faced by journalists, photographers, and videographers due to a significant cut in their subsidized fuel allowances, potentially hindering their ability to cover news events effectively.

Media practitioners across Malaysia are encountering escalating obstacles in fulfilling their professional responsibilities, a direct consequence of the recent reduction in the Budi RON95 fuel quota to 200 litres per month. The Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia (GKMM), a prominent coalition representing 14 media organizations nationwide, has become the conduit for numerous grievances from its members who are finding it increasingly arduous to navigate their daily reporting assignments.

According to Mohamad Fauzi Ishak, the president of GKMM, media personnel are frequently required to cover events that necessitate extensive travel and consistent daily commutes. This demand, coupled with the diminished fuel allocation, has resulted in their monthly quota being exhausted significantly before the month concludes, leaving them with insufficient fuel to continue their essential work. In light of these mounting difficulties, GKMM is formally appealing to the government for a specialized exemption. The coalition earnestly urges that registered media practitioners, encompassing journalists, photographers, and videographers, be reinstated to their previous Budi RON95 quota of 300 litres per month. Fauzi posits that such an adjustment would not only empower media professionals to discharge their duties with greater efficacy and fluidity but would also serve as a vital financial reprieve amidst the prevailing economic pressures and escalating costs of living. He emphasized that this request is not made lightly, acknowledging the broader economic context, but underscoring the indispensable role of the media in informing the public. The ability to cover stories thoroughly and without undue financial strain directly impacts the quality and breadth of information disseminated to the citizenry. Fauzi, who also presides over the Johor Media Club, articulated that while GKMM is cognizant of the prevailing global economic uncertainties, particularly those stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict, it remains hopeful for a favorable governmental reconsideration of their plea. The coalition fully acknowledges the substantial financial burden the government is shouldering in managing fuel subsidy expenditures. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that the public can continue to access fuel at relatively stable and affordable prices, even as international market prices have experienced sharp and rapid fluctuations. Nevertheless, the government’s recent decision to cap the Budi RON95 quota at 200 litres monthly, a reduction from the prior 300 litres, has undeniably begun to impose considerable challenges on media professionals, impeding their capacity to effectively perform their fieldwork and gather news from various locations. This situation poses a risk to comprehensive news coverage and the timely dissemination of information, which are cornerstones of a well-informed society. The potential implications extend beyond individual hardship, affecting the public's access to a diverse range of perspectives and in-depth reporting on crucial issues. The coalition is advocating for a solution that balances fiscal responsibility with the operational needs of a vital sector





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