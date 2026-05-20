Media Practitioners' Alleged Aggressive Conduct Against Security Squad in Pakatan National Convention

A 32-year-old woman has reported allegations of aggressive misconduct by a group of individuals dressed in black during the Pakatan Harapan national convention in Johor against media practitioners. The incident escalated into a verbal altercation and shoving as media practitioners attempted to obtain reactions from party leaders.

JOHOR BARU: Police will call witnesses to assist with investigations into allegations of aggressive misconduct against media practitioners at the recent Pakatan Harapan national convention here.

A 32-year-old woman lodged a report on Tuesday, alleging she was shoved by a group of individuals dressed in black during the event. Police are currently looking into the matter and will call several witnesses to assist in the investigations. DCP Hoo also advised the public against making speculative comments or statements that could disrupt the investigation.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station, the Johor police hotline at 019-2792 095, or the state police headquarters operations room at 07-2212 999. Earlier, the Johor Media Club issued a statement that a police report had been lodged over alleged aggressive conduct by a political party’s security squad against media members. Several media practitioners from Johor and Kuala Lumpur were allegedly obstructed from carrying out their duties by squad personnel who allegedly displayed aggressive behavior.

The situation escalated into a verbal altercation and shoving as media practitioners, including women, attempted to obtain reactions from party leaders.





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Pakatan Harapan National Convention Johor Media Practitioners Aggressive Conduct Political Party's Security Squad Obstructed From Carrying Out Their Duties Verbal Altercation Shoving

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