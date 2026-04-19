Media and Community Organizations Must Forge Stronger Alliances to Combat Disinformation and Global Instability

Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai emphasized the critical need for enhanced collaboration between media outlets and community organizations to effectively tackle the pervasive issue of misinformation and navigate the complexities of global uncertainty. His remarks were delivered at a Media Appreciation Night event in Melaka.

Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai has issued a powerful call for increased synergy between media entities and community organizations , asserting that their combined efforts are paramount in confronting the escalating threats of misinformation and the pervasive nature of global uncertainty .

Wong articulated these crucial sentiments during an engaging address at the Media Appreciation Night, an event meticulously organized by the Melaka Civil Defence Force Associate Officers Association (PPBAPM) in conjunction with Swiss-Belhotel. The gathering, held on Saturday, April 18, at Jalan Hang Tuah in the historic city of Melaka, provided a significant platform for this important discourse. During his address, Wong underscored the indispensable role that the media plays in the fabric of society. He highlighted its profound influence in the reporting of news, its capacity to mold public perceptions, its vital function in fostering empathy among diverse populations, and its unique ability to bridge divides and connect individuals from varied backgrounds. He then pivoted to the contemporary challenges that confront us, specifically citing the devastating impact of humanitarian crises and the insidious spread of false narratives and disinformation across various platforms. Wong’s message conveyed a clear sense of urgency, advocating for a collective commitment from all stakeholders to assume greater responsibility in their communication and actions. He further elaborated on the concept of goodwill, defining it as an unwavering dedication to cultivating mutual understanding, demonstrating profound respect, and fostering robust cooperation across the spectrum of different backgrounds and perspectives that define our communities. Wong also took the opportunity to commend the Melaka PPBAPM for its dedicated efforts in actively promoting racial harmony. He specifically acknowledged their proactive approach in championing these values through the implementation of inclusive, community-based programs designed to bring people together. He noted that the media's diligent reporting on the association's humanitarian missions, their vital emergency response operations, and their comprehensive community training initiatives has been instrumental in significantly raising public awareness and, in turn, strengthening the very foundations of social cohesion within the region. Expanding on this theme of shared responsibility, Wong posited that the media, along with uniformed bodies, the corporate sector, and the general public, all bear an equal and crucial responsibility in ensuring that public messages disseminated are not only informative but also profoundly constructive and beneficial to society as a whole. The esteemed event was graced by the presence of several distinguished figures, including The Star Media Group chief content officer Datin Paduka Esther Ng, respected lawyer Datuk Mohamed Ridza Abdullah, and Mediway Group chief executive officer Dr K.M. Gannesh, underscoring the caliber and significance of the discussions held





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Media Cooperation Misinformation Global Uncertainty Community Organizations Social Cohesion

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