MCMC to Take Action Against Online Gambling Content During World Cup 2026 Campaign

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has announced that it will take action against any online content or links with a gambling element during the World Cup 2026 campaign. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil urged the public to report any such content to MCMC to enable immediate action to be taken.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission ( MCMC ) will take action against any complaints related to online content or links with a gambling element during this Thursday's World Cup 2026 campaign.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil urged the public to report any such content to MCMC to enable immediate action to be taken. According to him, online gambling activities are prohibited in the country and the authorities have a mechanism in place to take action against those involved. He said that to the public, if you see a link or content related to online gambling, please extend a complaint to MCMC to take action.

In addition, similar action can be taken against websites or portals that offer online gambling services. He stated that public cooperation is crucial in helping the authorities to combat the spread of gambling content that is increasingly utilizing digital platforms to operate. Any websites offering online gambling services can also be taken action against, he added. The MCMC is working closely with the authorities to monitor and take action against online content that promotes or facilitates gambling activities.

The public is urged to report any suspicious online content to MCMC to enable swift action to be taken. MCMC has emphasized that it will not tolerate any form of online gambling and will take decisive action against those who engage in such activities. The authorities will also be monitoring social media platforms and online forums to identify and take action against individuals or groups that promote or facilitate online gambling.

The public is advised to be cautious when engaging with online content and to report any suspicious activity to MCMC. The MCMC has also set up a dedicated hotline for the public to report any online content that promotes or facilitates gambling activities. The hotline is available 24/7 and the public can report any suspicious activity to MCMC by calling the hotline or submitting a complaint online.

The MCMC is committed to protecting the public from the risks associated with online gambling and will continue to work closely with the authorities to monitor and take action against online content that promotes or facilitates gambling activities. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online content to MCMC to enable swift action to be taken.

MCMC will also be working closely with the authorities to identify and take action against individuals or groups that promote or facilitate online gambling. The public is advised to be cautious when engaging with online content and to report any suspicious activity to MCMC. The MCMC has also emphasized that it will not tolerate any form of online gambling and will take decisive action against those who engage in such activities.

The authorities will also be monitoring social media platforms and online forums to identify and take action against individuals or groups that promote or facilitate online gambling. The public is urged to report any suspicious online content to MCMC to enable swift action to be taken. MCMC has also set up a dedicated team to monitor and take action against online content that promotes or facilitates gambling activities.

The team will be working closely with the authorities to identify and take action against individuals or groups that promote or facilitate online gambling. The public is advised to be cautious when engaging with online content and to report any suspicious activity to MCMC. MCMC will also be working closely with the authorities to monitor and take action against online content that promotes or facilitates gambling activities.

The public is urged to report any suspicious online content to MCMC to enable swift action to be taken. MCMC has also emphasized that it will not tolerate any form of online gambling and will take decisive action against those who engage in such activities





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MCMC Online Gambling World Cup 2026 Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil Public Cooperation

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