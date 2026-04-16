MCMC to Charge One for Spreading Fake News on Fuel Prices; Five Others Compounded

Malaysia's Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, announced that one individual will face charges in the Sepang Sessions Court for disseminating false information regarding fuel price hikes. Five others will be fined. The action follows the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission's (MCMC) detection of 441 pieces of fake news content since March 29, primarily concerning the global energy crisis and misinformation about fuel prices. The minister also highlighted the concerning trend of irresponsible parties mimicking mainstream media formats to spread falsehoods and urged the public to verify information before sharing.

In a significant move to combat the proliferation of false information, Malaysia's Communications Minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, revealed that one individual will be brought before the Sepang Sessions Court to face charges for spreading fake news concerning fuel price increases. This development is directly linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has been a catalyst for the dissemination of alarming and unsubstantiated claims. Alongside the impending court case, five other individuals will be issued compounds, signifying a financial penalty for their involvement in spreading misinformation.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil made these remarks during his appearance on Bernama TV's programme, Ruang Bicara, which was specifically themed 'Tabayyun Dalam Krisis: Menangani Maklumat, Menjamin Kestabilan' (Verification in Crisis: Handling Information, Ensuring Stability). The program, hosted by Ally Iskandar and broadcast last night, also featured Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan as another guest. The Communications Minister elaborated that the decision to prosecute the individual was a result of thorough deliberation by the Attorney-General’s Chambers. This decision was informed by a comprehensive review of twelve investigation papers submitted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In addition to the criminal charge, four other cases have resulted in the issuance of warning letters, underscoring the commission's multi-pronged approach to addressing fake news. Since March 29, the MCMC has been actively monitoring and has identified a substantial volume of deceptive content. A total of 441 pieces of content have been flagged for spreading fake news, and all of them are currently undergoing the process of being removed from various platforms. The majority of this harmful content revolves around unsubstantiated claims pertaining to the global energy crisis. Specifically, it includes misinformation regarding surges in fuel prices for popular grades such as diesel, RON95, and RON97.

One particularly egregious example cited by the minister involved an allegation that the Malaysian government had paid tolls to Iran in order to secure the release of ships. This particular piece of misinformation was responsible for 147 instances of false content, despite the fact that the matter had been officially denied by multiple parties, including the government itself. This highlights the persistent nature of such falsehoods and the challenges in eradicating them. Furthermore, Minister Fahmi Fadzil voiced his apprehension regarding the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by individuals or groups with malicious intent. He noted the concerning trend of these irresponsible parties mimicking the distinctive style and formatting of mainstream media reports.

This imitation is a deliberate strategy designed to mislead the public, making fabricated news appear as though it originates from credible and official sources. Among the detected instances of this deceptive practice is the unauthorized use of logos and visual formats closely resembling those of established media outlets such as Sinar Harian, Awani, and TV3. This visual resemblance can powerfully influence public perception, leading individuals to believe the misinformation as official reporting. In light of these concerning developments, the minister reiterated his strong advice to the public: to always exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any information encountered before readily sharing it on social media platforms. This emphasis on critical evaluation is crucial in stemming the tide of fake news.

Echoing the minister's sentiments on the importance of truthfulness, Dr Zulkifli Hasan emphasized the critical need for society, particularly the Muslim community, to embrace and practice the concept of tabayyun. Tabayyun, in essence, translates to a thorough investigation and verification process before disseminating any information. He stressed that this practice is paramount to preventing the spread of panic and ensuring societal stability. Dr Zulkifli further explained that the core principles of tabayyun involve deliberately delaying the act of sharing news until its accuracy has been unequivocally confirmed. It also necessitates refraining from rushing to judgment or forming conclusions about the individuals or situations involved without proper investigation.

To further promote this vital concept, the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, is committed to strengthening the practice of tabayyun. This includes plans to conduct targeted briefings for religious scholars, imams, and asatizah (religious teachers) who can then serve as influential agents in disseminating accurate and verified information within their communities. The overarching goal is to cultivate a more informed and discerning public, capable of navigating the complex information landscape and resisting the insidious spread of falsehoods.





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