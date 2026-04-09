MCMC Probes Fake News Amidst Global Energy Crisis, Malaysia Braces for Long-Term Impacts

The Malaysian government is taking proactive measures to address the global energy crisis, including investigations into misinformation and diplomatic efforts to protect its economic interests. The MCMC is investigating 42 cases of fake news related to the energy crisis while Malaysia is prepared to deal with the long-term impacts of the Middle East conflict.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission ( MCMC ) is actively investigating misinformation campaigns that are circulating in relation to the global energy crisis , opening 42 investigation papers to address the issue.

The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has also issued a warning concerning the long-term impact of the Middle East conflict on global energy supplies, projecting a recovery period of up to five years, even assuming an immediate cessation of hostilities. This assessment follows a recent discussion with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani, who provided insights into the extensive repair and operational timelines necessary to restore gas production facilities in the region. The MCMC's investigations aim to combat the spread of false narratives and ensure that the public receives accurate information regarding the energy situation and its ramifications. These efforts are crucial in mitigating potential panic or economic disruption caused by the dissemination of misleading reports. Furthermore, the government is committed to managing the potential consequences of the global energy crisis on Malaysia. The Prime Minister's office has stated that it is closely monitoring the situation. \Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, addressing the Transport Ministry, emphasized the crucial role of diplomacy in safeguarding Malaysia's economic interests amid regional instability. He highlighted the escalating costs of doing business, attributing the surge to the ongoing violence initiated by Israel with the support of the United States. Costs associated with freight and insurance have both increased significantly. While acknowledging that Malaysia cannot completely isolate itself from the global economic repercussions, Anwar emphasized that the country's proactive diplomatic strategies are providing a degree of protection. He cited the safe passage of PETRONAS vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a direct outcome of Malaysia's strong relationships with various nations, including Iran. These diplomatic ties are essential in protecting Malaysian assets and interests in critical shipping lanes that are vulnerable due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The Ministry of Transport is collaborating with relevant authorities to mitigate the impact of the energy crisis. The Transport Ministry is also in talks with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to formulate strategies to insulate the aviation sector from the escalating energy costs and supply chain disruptions. This proactive approach underscores the government's commitment to protecting vital sectors of the Malaysian economy and ensuring business continuity during this challenging period. The focus is on ensuring Malaysia can adapt to the circumstances surrounding the energy crisis. \The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, with the US-Iran conflict intensifying regional instability and impacting global energy markets. The recent agreement on a tentative ceasefire does not guarantee stability, and the conflict has spread beyond the initial parameters. Malaysia has reiterated its readiness to support peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic solutions. The government has expressed its concerns about the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing hostilities and is working to support international efforts to facilitate dialogue and de-escalate tensions. The implications of the conflict extend beyond the immediate region, influencing global supply chains and economic stability. Malaysia's proactive engagement with key international partners and its commitment to upholding peaceful relations are crucial in navigating these complex challenges. Moreover, Malaysia is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to take appropriate measures to safeguard its national interests and contribute to regional stability. The government will take measures to address the situation through its influence and actions to ensure the country is not directly and severely affected by the ongoing conflicts





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