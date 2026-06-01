MCMC: Licensed Social Media Providers Must Implement Age Verification Measures

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has announced that all licensed social media service providers must comply with their statutory obligations under the Child Protection Code (CPC) and the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA). This includes implementing effective age verification measures on their respective platforms within the specified timeframe. MCMC views any non-compliance with these requirements seriously and will take appropriate regulatory and enforcement actions in accordance with the law.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission ( MCMC ) has announced that all licensed social media service providers must comply with their statutory obligations under the Child Protection Code (CPC) and the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA).

This includes implementing effective age verification measures on their respective platforms within the specified timeframe. MCMC views any non-compliance with these requirements seriously and will take appropriate regulatory and enforcement actions in accordance with the law. As per the responsibility under ONSA, licensed social media service providers are required to implement protection measures, including age verification of users based on a minimum age of 16 years.

The age verification must be made based on records issued by the Government of Malaysia or equivalent records issued by competent foreign authorities recognized by the Government of Malaysia. Starting from 1 June 2026, licensed social media service providers must ensure that only users aged 16 years and above are allowed to register accounts and access any relevant features that match their age.

According to MCMC, for existing users, age verification will be implemented progressively over a period of six months by the relevant social media service providers. During this period, existing users identified as below 16 years old will be given a month to download or transfer their data. This includes photos and videos before any restrictions, suspension, or other actions are taken by the relevant social media service providers.

The age verification requirement applies to licensed social media services including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube in line with growing concerns over online safety and child development. MCMC stated that the enforcement of CPC and the Risk Mitigation Code (RMC) under ONSA is a crucial step in creating a safer digital environment for children. The CPC strengthens child protection by requiring licensed social media service providers to implement child safety measures in their design.

In addition, it increases age-appropriate protection for child users in the digital environment of the country. Meanwhile, the RMC complements the above measures by requiring risk assessment, content simplification, user safety control, and increased platform accountability. MCMC will continue to closely collaborate with all stakeholders, industry players, and the community to foster a safer and more responsible online environment.





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