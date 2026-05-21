MCMC Issues Statutory Demand Against TikTok for Failing to Moderate Content

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a Statutory Demand against TikTok for failing to moderate offensive content and remove fake accounts directed against the Malaysian Royal Institution. The action arises from the circulation of content associated with an account purporting to be linked to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. The content in question includes material that is grossly offensive, false, menacing and insulting in nature, including AI-generated videos and manipulated images, which not only may contravene Section 233 of the CMA 1998, but also other penal laws in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission ( MCMC ) has issued a Statutory Demand against TikTok for failing to moderate offensive content and remove fake accounts directed against the Malaysian Royal Institution.

The action arises from the circulation of content associated with an account purporting to be linked to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. The content in question includes material that is grossly offensive, false, menacing and insulting in nature, including AI-generated videos and manipulated images, which not only may contravene Section 233 of the CMA 1998, but also other penal laws in Malaysia.

The Commission said TikTok's moderation response in terms of prompt removal to prevent the dissemination of harmful material has been unsatisfactory despite prior notifications and engagements. As a platform rendering social media services in Malaysia, service providers are expected to exercise a higher degree of responsibility in safeguarding their services against exploitation for unlawful and harmful activities.

The Statutory Demand requires the platform to take immediate remedial measures, including strengthening its content moderation mechanisms and ensuring more effective enforcement action against content that violates Malaysian laws. The platform is also required to provide a formal explanation regarding its moderation failures, as stated by MCMC. The Commission said it will continue to take necessary and proportionate action within its regulatory powers including further legal measures to address the misuse of online platforms.

Social media service providers are expected to act responsibly and expeditiously in addressing content that is unlawful, harmful, or threatens public order, particularly in matters involving 3R sensitivities





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Tiktok MCMC Statutory Demand Online Platforms Content Moderation

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