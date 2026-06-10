MCCBCHST Objects to Selangor's 2025 Planning Guidelines for Non-Muslim Houses of Worship

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) has objected to several parts of Selangor's 2025 planning guidelines for non-Muslim houses of worship, citing restrictive conditions for obtaining prayer spaces.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism ( MCCBCHST ) has objected to several parts of Selangor 's 2025 planning guidelines for non-Muslim houses of worship.

The council said several conditions for obtaining prayer spaces were too restrictive, particularly the requirement for a population catchment of 5,000 residents, or 1,250 housing units, with a minimum 1.5-acre site set aside for all non-Muslim houses of worship. This threshold was deemed unsuitable by the council, as communities in developments with fewer than 5,000 residents would still need places of worship.

MCCBCHST proposed that the threshold be lowered to 1,500 residents, or 375 housing units, while retaining the minimum 1.5-acre site requirement. The council also objected to restrictions against placing non-Muslim houses of worship in commercial business zones, converting existing buildings into places of worship, and using residential houses for worship purposes.

It argued that many non-Muslim houses of worship had operated peacefully in commercial areas for years, and that suitable commercial and industrial lots should remain available for such use as not enough dedicated land had been set aside for such purposes. MCCBCHST further raised concern over a height condition stating that non-Muslim houses of worship should not exceed 72 feet or the height of a mosque in the same or nearby area.

The council said this should be reviewed, especially where religious buildings require taller structures such as statues, arches or towers. It also argued that the condition relating to mosque height could conflict with constitutional protections on equality and freedom of religion. The council also expressed concern that the Selangor government did not consult it during the preparation of the Selangor 2025 Planning Guidelines and Standards for Community Facilities.

MCCBCHST said it was only called for a meeting after the matter was reported in the media, and was then given two weeks to submit its feedback





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MCCBCHST Selangor 2025 Planning Guidelines Non-Muslim Houses Of Worship Prayer Spaces Restrictive Conditions

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