MCA Wanita chief's appointment as a senator

Table of Content: 1. Background 2. MCA Wanita chief's response 3. New appointees and their roles

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA Wanita chief Datuk Wong You Fong will be able to serve the nation and champion women's empowerment at a higher level following her appointment as a senator , says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong .

Heartiest congratulations to Wanita MCA chief Datuk Wong You Fong on her appointment as a senator following the consent of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, he said in a Facebook post on Monday (May 11). I am confident that with her distinguished academic background, as well as her extensive experience in the legal profession and community service, she will continue to contribute meaningfully to the nation and champion the advancement and empowerment of women at a higher level, he added.

Thirteen senators, including six newly appointed members, were sworn in on Monday at the Dewan Negara. Wong was among the new appointees. A legal practitioner since 1996, Wong heads her own firm, Messrs Wong You Fong & Associates, and is a non-independent non-executive director of Star Media Group Bhd





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MCA Wanita Chief Senator His Majesty The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Wee Ka Siong Advancement And Empowerment Of Women Distinguished Academic Background Legal Profession And Community Service Appointment As A Senator Pledge From Malaysian Chinese Association Wome Wong You Fong Senatorial Election Legislative Body 13 Senators Thirteen Senators Women Empowerment Thirteen Senators' Roles

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