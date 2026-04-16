MCA President Questions Malaysia's Fuel Pricing Policy Amidst Diesel Price Discrepancy

MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has raised serious concerns about the consistency and fairness of Malaysia's fuel pricing policy. He highlighted a stark contrast between the low price of subsidized RON95 petrol and the surprisingly high cost of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia, questioning the nation's strategy and its impact on the economy.

The Malaysian government's approach to fuel pricing has come under intense scrutiny, with MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong voicing significant concerns regarding the pronounced difference between the cost of petrol and diesel. In a recent Facebook post, Dr Wee pointed out what he described as two conflicting realities within the nation's fuel market. He noted that while subsidized RON95 petrol continues to be one of the most affordable options globally, retailing at RM1.99 per litre, diesel in Peninsular Malaysia stands out as one of the most expensive worldwide. This disparity, according to Dr Wee, raises fundamental questions about the coherence and effectiveness of Malaysia's fuel pricing strategy.

Dr Wee elaborated on his concerns by contrasting Malaysia's situation with that of other nations. He highlighted that in most countries, diesel is typically priced lower than or at a comparable level to petrol. The opposite is true in Malaysia, a significant point of contention for the MCA President. Furthermore, he questioned the substantial price variations observed between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia, suggesting a lack of uniformity and transparency in how fuel prices are determined across the country. His investigation revealed that diesel prices in the Peninsula are reportedly higher than those in several nations that are net importers of energy, including major economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. This comparison leads to a critical question: if countries without indigenous oil resources can manage their fuel prices more effectively, why is Malaysia, an oil-producing nation, facing such challenges? Dr Wee sought clarification on the underlying strategy guiding these pricing decisions.

The MCA President underscored the essential nature of diesel as an economic fuel, rather than a discretionary purchase. He emphasized its crucial role in supporting key sectors of the Malaysian economy, including agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing. Unlike petrol, which might be associated with personal transport or lifestyle choices, diesel is a fundamental input for businesses and industries that form the backbone of national production and supply chains. Consequently, the elevated cost of diesel carries a significant ripple effect. Dr Wee warned that higher diesel expenditures directly translate into increased production costs and inflated transport expenses, ultimately shifting the financial burden onto consumers. He expressed a common economic concern that once prices escalate, they rarely, if ever, recede to their previous levels, even if the underlying commodity prices were to decrease. This phenomenon contributes to a general rise in the cost of living and erodes business profitability. The lack of price stability, he argued, is detrimental to national competitiveness on the global stage.

Therefore, Dr Wee urged the government to undertake a comprehensive review of the current diesel usage structure and to implement swift and decisive actions to safeguard the long-term health and stability of the national economy. The explosion at a steel factory in Gebeng, which resulted in injuries to four individuals, is currently under police investigation, a separate incident that further highlights ongoing industrial and safety concerns within the nation.





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Pricing Diesel Price RON95 Petrol Economic Fuel Malaysia's Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stricter enforcement needed for childcare background checks, says Wanita MCA chiefLONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager ⁠Mikel Arteta said he was hugely grateful to his players for ⁠the boost they had given the club after a gritty ‌1-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday earned them a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Read more »

Malaysia Cracks Down on Fuel Price Fake News, One Charged, Five FinedAuthorities in Malaysia are taking firm action against the spread of misinformation concerning fuel price hikes, a direct consequence of the escalating Middle East crisis. One individual faces charges in Sepang Sessions Court, while five others have been issued compound fines totaling RM25,000 by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). The crackdown stems from investigations under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining social harmony and public order in the digital age. This proactive stance underscores the serious repercussions of disseminating unverified information that could incite panic or unrest.

Read more »

Gobind: Malaysia stays on course for AI Nation goal by 2030 despite global headwindsISKANDAR PUTERI, April 16 — Malaysia remains on track to achieve its target of becoming an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Nation by 2030, despite global uncertainties arising from...

Read more »

N. Sembilan targets two million trees under Malaysia Greening Programme 2.0SEREMBAN, April 16 — The Negeri Sembilan government is targeting the planting of two million trees under the implementation of the Malaysia Greening Programme (PPM) 2.0 from this...

Read more »

Siaran Piala Dunia 2026 di Malaysia hampir dimeterai, ‘penyelamat’ munculKemelut penyiaran Piala Dunia 2026 di Malaysia hampir menemui jalan penyelesaian apabila sebuah syarikat swasta tampil sebagai ‘penyelamat'

Read more »

Australian PM Albanese Concludes Official Visit to MalaysiaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese concluded his two-day official visit to Malaysia on Thursday night, departing from Subang after a series of meetings with Malaysian leaders, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring areas of mutual interest, with MoUs exchanged and discussions held on economic partnership and regional security. Albanese also toured the PETRONAS Twin Towers and met with key figures from PETRONAS.

Read more »