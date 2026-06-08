MCA President Defends BN Johor's Decision Against DAP Cooperation, Denies Racist Motives

MCA President Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong has responded to accusations of racism following BN Johor's decision to reject cooperation with DAP. In a statement, Wee argued that rejecting a political party is a political choice, not an act of racism, citing the example of Chinese voters in Sabah who rejected DAP in the recent state election. He also praised BN Johor Chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi as an inclusive leader and highlighted the role of MCA representatives in the Johor state government. Wee emphasized that state-level decisions should not be forced by central-level alliances, asserting BN Johor's right to chart its own course.

JOHOR BAHRU: MCA President Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong has questioned whether the people of Sabah are racist after they collectively rejected DAP candidates in the recent state election.

In this regard, Wee stated that the statement made by BN Johor Chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to reject cooperation with DAP is not racist or negative towards the Chinese community.

"Rejecting DAP is not racist. That's politics. DAP is not an ethnicity. DAP is a political party.

If rejecting DAP is considered racist, then what about when DAP rejects MCA, UMNO, MIC, PAS or Bersatu all this time?

" "We also look at the recent Sabah state election. DAP lost all eight seats they contested, including in urban areas with many Chinese voters. Chinese voters in Sabah rejected DAP. So do we want to say Chinese voters in Sabah are also racist against DAP?

"Of course not. They made a political choice. Similarly with the people of Johor. They have the right to make their own political choices," he said in a statement here today.

Adding that the Deputy BN Chairman, Onn Hafiz is a leader who is well accepted by the multi-ethnic community in the state including the Chinese community.

"He does not view the people of Johor through a narrow ethnic lens. He truly sees all the people of Johor as one people, one family, one Bangsa Johor.

"In fact, among the Johor exco members he often consults and gives important responsibilities to are the two MCA representatives in the state government. So, accusing Onn Hafiz of being racist for wanting to contest and move solo is unfair, irresponsible and dishonest," he said. Wee also said that cooperation at the central level formed after the last General Election (PRU) cannot be forced at the state government level.

"If DAP can reject other parties and call it a political strategy, then BN Johor also has the same right to determine its own direction," he said. - UTUSA





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MCA DAP BN Johor Onn Hafiz Ghazi Sabah State Election Racism Accusations Political Cooperation Wee Ka Siong Multi-Ethnic Politics Johor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State polls: DAP to contest 17 seats in Johor, 11 in Negri, says LokeJune 7 (Reuters) - ⁠Afghanistan were 28 for ⁠one in their first innings ‌at tea on the second day of the one-off test against ​India at the New ⁠PCA Stadium ⁠in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

Read more »

Wee Ka Siong urges support for Barisan Nasional in Johor polls for continued developmentMCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong calls on voters to back Barisan Nasional in the upcoming Johor state election, citing extraordinary growth under caretaker Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi including RM272bil in foreign direct investment and 6.4% GDP growth.

Read more »

Johor BN will not form state govt with DAP, says Onn HafizHead's daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that the actor passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

Read more »

Onn Hafiz pernah rayu kerjasama DAP pada PRK MahkotaOnn Hafiz pernah rayu kerjasama DAP pada PRK Mahkota - DAP Johor

Read more »