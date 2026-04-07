MCA Pays Tribute to Late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik with Highest Honors

MCA draped its party flag over the casket of its former president, Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, in a solemn ceremony, the highest honor the party bestows. The ceremony, led by party president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, recognized Dr Ling's significant contributions to the party and the nation, especially during his long tenure as president and his work in education and as a transport minister. Hundreds of MCA members witnessed the tribute, a final act of respect before his funeral.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Chinese Association ( MCA ) paid its utmost respects to the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik , a figure of immense significance within the party, by draping the party flag over his casket in a deeply moving and solemn ceremony. This act, the highest honor that MCA can bestow, underscores the profound impact Dr Ling had on the party and the nation during his tenure.

The ceremony, a carefully orchestrated event, was led by the current party president, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, and included the participation of several key MCA leaders. Dr Wee emphasized the importance of this tribute, stating that it was reserved for individuals who had made extraordinary contributions to both MCA and the broader Malaysian society. The flag-draping, a symbolic gesture of respect and appreciation, serves as a poignant reminder of Dr Ling's legacy and the indelible mark he left on the political landscape.\Dr. Wee elaborated on Dr. Ling's profound contributions, particularly highlighting his long-standing leadership as the longest-serving MCA president. Under Dr. Ling's guidance, MCA achieved remarkable electoral successes, securing a substantial number of parliamentary and state seats during the 1995 General Election. Dr. Wee also acknowledged Dr. Ling's instrumental role in the advancement of education, a cause championed by Dr. Ling throughout his career. Moreover, Dr. Wee acknowledged Dr. Ling's tenure as Minister of Transport, portraying him as a well-rounded and effective minister. The significance of the ceremony was reflected in the participation of six top MCA leaders who assisted in draping the flag. Alongside Dr. Wee, deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon, and vice-presidents Datuk Tan Teik Cheng, Datuk Lawrence Low, and Datuk Lim Ban Hong were involved. This collaborative effort further emphasized the collective respect and admiration MCA held for its former president. Following the flag-draping, Dr. Wee announced that the flag would be meticulously folded and presented to Dr. Ling's family, a final gesture of gratitude and remembrance from the party.\The somber atmosphere was witnessed by hundreds of MCA members, all dressed in the party's official uniform, underscoring the unity and collective mourning of the organization. Dr. Ling, who served as MCA president from 1986 to 2003, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Saturday, April 4th, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and service. His contributions extended beyond the political realm, particularly in the domain of education, making a lasting impact on countless individuals. The funeral service for Dr. Ling is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 8th, at the designated center, with the cortege departing at 11 am for cremation at the Xiao En Crematorium in Nilai, Negri Sembilan. This occasion provides a final opportunity for family, friends, and party members to pay their respects and celebrate the life and legacy of Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, a prominent figure in the history of MCA and Malaysian politics. Additionally, in separate news, a man was seriously hurt after being stabbed in Sibu. Fahmi's lawyers are reviewing the latest Papagomo's social media posts. The Economy Minister says a strategic buffer will be set up to ensure enough medicine and medical devices during the global energy crisis





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MCA Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik Wee Ka Siong Party Flag Funeral

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