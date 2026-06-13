MCA Demands Explanation from DAP and Communications Ministry Over Alleged Racial Slur by J-Kom Chief

MCA President Wee Ka Siong has urged Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and DAP to address the alleged use of a racial slur by Community Communications Department (J-Kom) director Hisyamuddin Ghazali against government critics, questioning the ministry's oversight and calling for disciplinary action.

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and her party, the Democratic Action Party ( DAP ), have been called upon to explain an alleged racial slur made by the head of the Community Communications Department ( J-Kom ), Hisyamuddin Ghazali , against two government critics.

MCA President Wee Ka Siong asserted that Teo Nie Ching cannot remain silent because J-Kom operates under the communications ministry. He posed several pointed questions: Is this the official stance of the ministry? Is this the new standard for government communications? Is public funding now being used to pay officials to attack critics with racially charged language?

Wee emphasized that if an opposition party had made similar remarks, DAP would have been vocal about issues related to race, religion, and royalty (the 3R), national unity, and racial harmony. He questioned why DAP is now silent when such statements come from a newly appointed government official. Wee demanded that Teo and the ministry clarify whether disciplinary action will be taken against Hisyamuddin, whether he will be required to issue a public apology, or face dismissal.

He also insisted on a guarantee that J-Kom will not be exploited as a publicly funded partisan propaganda platform. He stated: Malaysia does not need a government communications agency that functions like a racist cybertrooper. If the government is serious about 3R matters, its principles must apply universally, including to its own officials.

The controversy stems from a Facebook post by Hisyamuddin, subsequently edited, in which he allegedly referred to businessman Albert Tei and social media influencer Eric See-To as "Cina sesat" (lost Chinese) and "opposition lackeys", accusing them of continuously attacking Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim





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MCA DAP Teo Nie Ching Wee Ka Siong Hisyamuddin Ghazali J-Kom Racial Slur 3R Malaysia Communications Ministry

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