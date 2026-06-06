MCA Confident of Winning More Seats in Johor Polls Based on Assemblymen Performance

MCA expresses confidence in the upcoming Johor state election, citing the strong performance of its assemblymen and executive councillors, particularly Ling Tian Soon and Lee Ting Han, who have contributed to the state's economic growth under Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

PETALING JAYA: MCA is confident of winning more state seats in the upcoming Johor state election , riding on the performance of its assemblymen over the past four years.

MCA Youth information chief Neow Choo Seong credited this optimism to the achievements of Ling Tian Soon, assemblyman for Yong Peng, and Lee Ting Han, assemblyman for Paloh, both of whom serve in the state executive council under Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi. Neow noted that despite being first-term assemblymen and executive councillors elected in the 2022 state polls, they have proven their ability to collaborate and contribute to state governance, particularly in attracting investments.

'Though new to the Exco, they have proven their ability to work with others and help the state government, especially in drawing investments. In fact, both have received praise from the menteri besar. This is MCA's new image: young, sincere professionals who not only serve the people but help usher in progress,' Neow told FMT. Ling, who is also MCA Youth chief, holds the health and environment portfolio, while Lee oversees investment, trade, consumer affairs, and human resources.

MCA has two other assemblymen in Johor: Tan Chong (Bekok) and Tan Eng Meng (Pekan Nanas). Neow expressed confidence that Johoreans are satisfied with the Onn Hafiz administration and saw no reason for voters to seek a change when Johor is in a good place.

'Ultimately, it will be to the detriment of the people if this momentum of development is disrupted,' he added. Johor attracted RM110 billion in approved investments last year, creating over 24,000 job opportunities, which Onn Hafiz cited as evidence of the state's economic development. The menteri besar also highlighted that Johor's economic structure has matured and grown more competitive, partly due to the establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

In the 2022 Johor state election, Barisan Nasional won 40 out of 56 seats, followed by Pakatan Harapan with 12, Perikatan Nasional with three, and Muda with one. MCA, as a component of BN, aims to increase its representation and continue contributing to the state's progress. The party's focus on youth and professionalism reflects a strategic shift to appeal to modern voters, emphasizing effective governance and economic growth.

As the election approaches, MCA's campaign is expected to highlight these achievements, with candidates emphasizing their role in fostering development and maintaining political stability in Johor. The party remains optimistic that its track record and the positive perception of the current state government will translate into electoral gains, potentially surpassing their previous performance in the 2022 polls





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MCA Johor Polls State Election Ling Tian Soon Lee Ting Han

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