MBPP Denies Initiative to Use Halal Stickers on Food Stall Tables, Stresses Inclusive Policies

The Penang Island City Council states it never introduced a policy allowing halal stickers on eatery tables, following a Facebook query that suggested a new segregation plan. An investigation into a burger stall on Jalan Terengganu led to a warning and removal of the stickers, reinforcing the council's commitment to harmony among Penang's diverse communities.

The Penang Island City Council, known locally as the MBPP, has clarified that it never adopted a policy permitting food stalls to affix 'For Halal Food Only' stickers on tables within eateries.

The statement was issued on 3 June after a social media post on Facebook sparked debate over whether such stickers were part of a new government attempt at segregation. The council's spokesperson stressed that no formal guidelines ever mandated the placement of these symbols in restaurants, public markets or food complexes that fall under its oversight. According to the council, the policy has never been embedded in any official regulations or licensing requirements.

A separate incident highlighted the issue when a new burger stand operating inside a private food premises on Jalan Terengganu positioned halal logos on three tables, effectively earmarking them for halal customers and preventing use by patrons who prefer non‑halal meals. The MBPP's licensing division investigated the matter promptly.

The council's statement explained that it had issued a warning to the vendor, advising against using the halal symbol without prior approval and cautioned against any action that could stir ethnic or religious tensions. After the council's intervention, the stall removed all stickers and complied with the directive. The council further reaffirmed its commitment to the state government's inclusive and harmonious policies.

A statement emphasised that, irrespective of ethnicity or religion, the council promotes mutual respect and the wellbeing of all residents. The news message arrived just a day after an online user questioned the existence of a 'halal-only' directive, arguing that such a move could deepen social divisions. While some netizens accused the practice of creating segregation, others defended it as a respectful acknowledgement of dietary preferences.

The incident has served as a reminder of the sensitive nature of policies that touch on faith, highlighting the importance of clear communication from local authorities. In the broader context, Malaysia's diverse population has long navigated communal coexistence. Past cases have shown how seemingly minor regulatory adjustments can spark debate. The MBPP's swift clarification aimed to dispel misconceptions, reassure the public, and maintain Penang's reputation as a model of multicultural tolerance.

As the city continues to manage food licensing and public spaces, officials reiterate that any measures adopted will reflect national anti‑discrimination statutes and uphold the spirit of inclusive development. The incident underscores the need for careful policy drafting and prompt public communication to avoid unintended social repercussions. Local leaders have called for continued engagement with community groups to ensure that future measures align with shared values of respect and unity.





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