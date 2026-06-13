Mbappe Urges Deschamps to Retire After 2026 World Cup, Rules Out Coaching Italy

Kylian Mbappe expresses desire for Didier Deschamps to conclude his France tenure after the 2026 World Cup and not coach Italy, calling such speculation "terrible." The French star aims to give his mentor a perfect send-off.

BOSTON: French captain Kylian Mbappe wants his mentor Didier Deschamps to retire from international management after the 2026 World Cup on a high note and not take on any other national team.

Mbappe admitted he tried to influence Deschamps' future plans, calling speculation about the 57-year-old possibly coaching Italy's national team "terrible.

" France is now fully preparing for the 2026 World Cup campaign in North America, which will be Deschamps' final tournament after 14 years at the helm. During that time he achieved numerous successes, including leading France to World Cup victory in 2018 and the final in 2022. While he will leave the national squad, his next steps remain uncertain - whether to return to club management or take charge of another national team.

However, Mbappe does not want to see the coach who shaped much of his career on the opposing bench.

"We will try to ensure he gets the best possible ending at the World Cup. I hope this is truly his last tournament because I don't want him to manage another team," he told M6. The Real Madrid striker also joked that he is pressuring Deschamps to stick to his retirement decision. Deschamps has previously been linked to the Italy job due to his strong connections there after playing for and coaching Juventus.

With Italy rebuilding after a difficult period, Deschamps is seen as an ideal candidate to guide the four-time world champions.

"They're linking Deschamps with Italy - that would be terrible," he added. France opens Group I against Senegal on June 16, then faces Iraq on June 22 before concluding group play against Norway four days later. - AGENC





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