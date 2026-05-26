Mazlan Ali Believes Tengku Zafrul, Khairy Pave Way For Moderate Politics In Malaysia

Tengku Zafrul Aziz and Khairy Jamaluddin may be Malaysia's best hope for a shift towards a more moderate and modern political culture, according to analyst Mazlan Ali, but changing the old script will require stronger political education, changing social conditions, and time for new voter expectations to fully reshape the system.

In Malaysia , a possible shift in the country's politics may be led by Tengku Zafrul Aziz and Khairy Jamaluddin , both known for their moderate images and a focus on service delivery, facts, and competition over community interests rather than communal and religious ones, political analysts argue.

Tengku Zafrul, who has held various positions including finance minister and investment minister, has delivered on promises during his terms in the Cabinet, while Khairy, who started as youth and sports minister before moving to science, technology, and environment, as well as health minister, also fulfilled his commitments. Analysts note that although the new leaders represent a more convincing future, overcoming the historical politics centered around communal and religious interests is a significant challenge.

The old script, which was based on racial mobilization, has persisted despite changes in government, with Malay-based parties relying on Muslim narratives and non-Malay parties focusing on communal concerns





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Tengku Zafrul Aziz Khairy Jamaluddin Malaysia Politics Moderate Politics Communal Interests Racial Mobilization Political Culture Change Education Social Conditions Voter Expectations

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