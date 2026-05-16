Mayon Volcano in the Philippines Intensifies Unrest, Erupting Sulfur Dioxide and Lava

The Mayon Volcano in the Philippines has been showing signs of intensified unrest, with authorities reporting dozens of volcanic earthquakes and tremors over the past 24 hours while maintaining Alert Level 3. The volcano has been emitting sulfur dioxide and lava, with lava flows extending several kilometres along the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies.

ISTANBUL: The Mayon Volcano in the Philippines has been showing signs of intensified unrest, with authorities reporting dozens of volcanic earthquakes and tremors over the past 24 hours while maintaining Alert Level 3 .

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 51 volcanic earthquakes, 30 volcanic tremors, hundreds of rockfall events, and six pyroclastic density current signals. Lava effusion from the crater has been ongoing, with lava flows extending several kilometres along the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies. The volcano emitted 1,482 tonnes of sulfur dioxide on Friday, higher than the previous day's level, and a volcanic plume has drifted southwestward.

Authorities have prohibited entry within the 6-kilometre permanent danger zone and warned against flying aircraft near the volcano. Nearby communities have been warned of potential hazards including lava flows, rockfalls, pyroclastic density currents, moderate explosions, and lahars triggered by heavy rainfall





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Mayon Volcano Philippine Institute Of Volcanology And Seismo Phivolcs Alert Level 3 Volcanic Earthquakes Volcanic Tremors Rockfall Events Pyroclastic Density Current Signals Sulfur Dioxide Lava Effusion Lava Flows Pyroclastic Density Currents Moderate Explosions Lahars

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