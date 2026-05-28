Maybank's Tabung Daily Bonus: A Gamified Approach to Saving

Maybank introduces a daily reward system for its Tabung feature, making saving more engaging and less like a chore. Users can earn up to RM46 in daily bonuses by maintaining balances across multiple Tabungs for 92 days. The new Maybank app offers visual cues and real-time tracking to enhance the user experience.

Maintaining a consistent savings habit can be challenging, especially with recurring expenses and daily temptations. However, Maybank 's Tabung feature aims to make saving more engaging and rewarding.

The Tabung Daily Bonus system offers daily payouts rather than annual interest, encouraging users to save regularly. To maximize earnings, users can manage up to five eligible Tabungs. By maintaining the required balance across these Tabungs for the full 92-day campaign, users can earn a total of RM46 in daily bonuses. The new Maybank app enhances the user experience with visual cues, such as a glowing green outline on the 'Bonus' Tabungs and real-time bonus tracking.

Additionally, users receive push notifications once their bonuses have been credited. To qualify for the bonus, users need to transfer money from other banks or e-wallets into their Maybank account, using 'Bonus' as the recipient reference for every RM200 transferred. The Tabung feature has evolved from a simple digital piggy bank to a gamified, transparent tool, offering a daily reward equivalent to 4.29% per annum. This encourages users to view saving as a daily win rather than a chore





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maybank Tabung Daily Bonus Savings Gamification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Union Approves Bonus Deal, Averting Major Strike Amid AI BoomSamsung Electronics union members have approved a generous bonus agreement with management, preventing a potential strike as the company's profits surge from AI demand. The deal grants substantial bonuses to semiconductor workers, sparking tensions among other divisions and shareholders.

Read more »

Labuan hotelier gets RM3,000 power bill refundLABUAN: A hotelier here who raised concerns over a shocking electricity bill to Daily Express (May 14) has received a refund of about RM3,000 after a second meter reading by SESB.

Read more »

Maybank records net profit of RM2.48bil in 1QBEIJING: A refund initiative launched by a famous barbecue restaurant chain in China has drawn significant attention on mainland social media, triggering a debate about a culture of valuing the feelings of customers.

Read more »

Bingkor Assemblyman Donates Wheelchair to 96-Year-Old ResidentBingkor Assemblyman Dato' Sr Mohd Ishak Ayub donates a wheelchair to a 96-year-old resident of Kampung Toboh Laut to assist her daily mobility.

Read more »