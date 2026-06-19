Maxim Kota Kinabalu Joins Almacrest Blood Donation 2.0 Campaign

Maxim Kota Kinabalu has joined the Almacrest Blood Donation 2.0 campaign, which aims to support Malaysia's healthcare system by ensuring a sufficient and stable blood supply for hospitals and medical institutions across the country.

As a sign of continued commitment to community welfare and health initiatives, Maxim Kota Kinabalu has joined the Almacrest Blood Donation 2.0 campaign, which involved over 50 participants.

The program was organized in collaboration with Almacrest International College students, ride-hailing partners, and the Maxim management team. As one of the main sponsors, Maxim supported this initiative by encouraging more young people to donate blood and contribute to saving lives. The blood donation campaign was organized to support Malaysia's healthcare system by ensuring a sufficient and stable blood supply for hospitals and medical institutions across the country.

Blood donated is crucial for patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment, emergencies, and various life-saving medical procedures. Given that one blood bag has the potential to save up to three lives through different blood components, every donation brings new hope to those in need. As a token of appreciation, students who successfully donated blood received exclusive Maxim-sponsored gifts along with a special e-hailing code redeemable for future travel.

This initiative not only aims to recognize donors but also raise awareness among young people about the importance of regular blood donation. The campaign was successful in collecting dozens of liters of blood from donations from 55 students, as well as from ride-hailing partners and Maxim staff, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting local healthcare systems and ensuring a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. At Maxim, we believe that corporate social responsibility extends beyond providing transportation services.

Supporting blood donation campaigns is one way we contribute to society and make a meaningful impact. We are proud to collaborate with educational institutions and community partners to foster a culture of mutual support and hope that more Malaysians will continue to join initiatives like this that can save lives. Maxim remains committed to organizing and participating in various community programs that have a positive social impact.

Through various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives across Malaysia, the company continues to support the healthcare, education, environmental conservation, and community development sectors while strengthening ties with local communities





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Maxim Kota Kinabalu Almacrest Blood Donation 2.0 Blood Donation Campaign Community Welfare Health Initiatives

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