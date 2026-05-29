Max Verstappen expresses satisfaction after McLaren's self-destructive strategy at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, the winner of the Canadian Grand Prix, expressed satisfaction after seeing McLaren's self-destructive strategy, which opened the door for him to return to the podium. He acknowledged that Red Bull's drivers were not at their best, especially when using medium tires throughout the race.

MONTREAL: Max Verstappen expressed satisfaction after seeing McLaren's self-destructive strategy at the Canadian Grand Prix , which opened the door for him to return to the podium.

McLaren surprised everyone by choosing to use intermediate tires for both of their drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as rain began to fall in Montreal. However, this risky move turned into a nightmare when the weather cleared up and the track dried out, forcing both McLaren drivers to pit early to change to slick tires.

The result was a disastrous race for McLaren as Piastri failed to score points after colliding with Alex Albon, and Norris had to retire due to a gearbox issue.

"I was quite surprised to be on the podium because McLaren had caused chaos with their strategy," said Verstappen. However, he acknowledged that Red Bull's drivers were not at their best, especially when using medium tires throughout the race.

"I feel more competitive with soft tires, but when using medium tires, I just can't find the right grip. The tires seemed to be out of their element and that made it difficult for me to gain confidence on the track," he added





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Canadian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Mclaren Strategy Podium Tires Grip Confidence

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