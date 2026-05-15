Max Verstappen and Dani Juncadella share Red Bull-backed Mercedes car for Formula One's Nurburgring debut

Matt Tauma from Reuters has shared the news on May 15, with Max Verstappen's racing partner, Dani Juncadella, setting the pole position with a time of eight minutes, 12.005 seconds. The race will start on Saturday at 1500 local time.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull -backed Mercedes team qualified fourth in the Formula One world championship for the debut of its 24 Hours of Nurburgring endurance race .

Max Verstappen's racing partner, Dani Juncadella, set a time of eight minutes, 12.005 seconds in the final session, achieving pole position for the Red Bull Team ABT Lamborghini with German Luca Engstler at the wheel. Red Bull's objective to place into the Top Qualifying 3 was not fulfilled for Max Verstappen, who however managed to achieve this goal and said that the car felt good.

Max Verstappen's GT3 car is shared by his teammates, including French driver Jules Gounon and Austrian Lucas Auer. Interest in the race has triggered with weekend ticket selling out for the first time in the event's history. The race, with 161 entries, starts on Saturday at 1500 local time. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is sharing his GT3 car for the 24 Hours of Nurburgring endurance debut





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Formula One (F1) Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome Red Bull Mercedes Team Formula One World Champion Nuerburgring Endurance Pole Position Endurance Race German Track Fast Cars Arctic Conditions Bucket-List Ambition GT3 Car Test Track For Nuerburgring

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