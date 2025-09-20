MAVCOM Mandates Full Refunds Within 30 Days for Malaysian Airlines

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) introduces a new policy requiring airlines departing from Malaysia to refund passengers using their original payment method within 30 days. This includes reimbursements for surcharges, taxes, and fees. The policy addresses concerns regarding refunds, especially during the COVID-19 era, ensuring consumer choice and transparency. Airlines must first refund the OTA then the consumer if the ticket was booked through them.

The Malaysia n Aviation Commission ( MAVCOM ) has introduced a significant change to its refund policy, mandating that airlines operating from Malaysia must now reimburse passengers using their original method of payment within 30 days.

This directive, announced by MAVCOM's Director of Consumer and Public Affairs, Pushpalatha Subramaniam, during a media briefing on the amended Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) 2024 on September 2nd, addresses long-standing consumer concerns regarding refund practices. The core principle of the new policy is that the refund method must mirror the original payment method. For instance, cash payments will be refunded in cash, credit card purchases will be credited back to the card, and airline miles or points will be reinstated to the passenger's account, usable for future bookings with the same airline. This latter point directly addresses the common practice, particularly prevalent during the COVID-19 lockdowns, of airlines issuing travel vouchers or credit shells, which many Malaysian consumers found restrictive and inconvenient. The policy aims to provide passengers with greater financial flexibility and control over their refunds, aligning with consumer expectations and promoting fairer practices within the aviation industry. This ensures that travelers receive their due reimbursements in a timely and accessible manner. \Further extending the scope of the new refund policy, MAVCOM has addressed the role of online travel agencies (OTAs) in the refund process. When a consumer books a flight through an OTA, the airline is now required to first refund the OTA. The OTA then becomes responsible for refunding the consumer. Pushpalatha explained that while OTAs fall under the jurisdiction of the Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry, MAVCOM is actively engaging with the ministry to ensure that OTAs also comply with the new refund standards and facilitate prompt refunds to their customers. This collaborative approach aims to create a streamlined and consistent refund process across all channels, regardless of how the ticket was purchased. In addition to the primary refund mechanism, MAVCOM's updated regulations emphasize passenger choice. According to an infographic released by MAVCOM, passengers are granted the option to receive a full refund if they choose not to proceed with their journey. Airlines may subsequently offer alternative compensation, such as travel vouchers or credit shells, only if the passenger declines a refund. This passenger-centric approach acknowledges that individual circumstances and preferences may vary, giving travelers the agency to determine the most suitable form of compensation. The updated guidelines also clarify that the full refund must include all components of the ticket price. \To ensure transparency and clarity, the new policy mandates that airlines provide mandatory refunds for all surcharges, taxes, fees, and charges, including the departure levy, Passenger Service Charges (PSC), and carbon fees, irrespective of whether the ticket is refundable or non-refundable, covering flights where passengers did not board. This comprehensive approach ensures that passengers are not penalized for flight cancellations or disruptions. Other essential aspects of the updated guidelines include a requirement to promptly remove cancelled flights from all booking platforms, including online and offline travel agents. This proactive measure aims to prevent consumers from purchasing tickets for unavailable flights and protects against potential fraud and consumer inconvenience. Furthermore, airlines are required to publish all-inclusive prices during advertising and before ticket purchase, ensuring that all fees and charges are transparently disclosed to consumers upfront. This practice promotes informed decision-making and prevents hidden costs, fostering consumer trust and confidence in the airline industry. In line with this commitment, there are also new stipulations that cover flight delays. Transportation Minister Anthony Loke has confirmed that passengers will be entitled to full refunds if their flights are delayed for five hours or more, underlining the importance of customer satisfaction and timely service delivery within the Malaysian aviation sector. This comprehensive approach reinforces the commitment to protect consumer rights, ensure fair practices, and enhance overall passenger experience in the Malaysian aviation industry. The objective is to promote transparency, accountability, and consumer protection. The enforcement of this new policy aims to reduce customer dissatisfaction, increase airline accountability and safeguard passengers from any financial losses associated with flight cancellations or delays





