Matthew Perry's Assistant Sentenced in Ketamine Distribution Case Leading to Actor's Death

Kenneth Iwamasa, the personal assistant who injected Matthew Perry with ketamine, was sentenced to over three years in prison. He is the fifth person convicted in the case that also involved doctors and a drug dealer, highlighting the tragic end of the actor's long battle with addiction.

The personal assistant who repeatedly injected Matthew Perry with ketamine before his death was sentenced to prison, becoming the fifth individual held accountable in the case.

Kenneth Iwamasa, 61, received a sentence of three years and five months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death. Prosecutors detailed that in the days surrounding Perry's 2023 death in a hot tub, Iwamasa administered more than 25 injections of the drug, including at least three on the final day.

Court documents revealed that on his last day, Perry told Iwamasa, who resided at his Los Angeles home, "Shoot me up with a big one.

" A letter from Perry's mother to the judge emphasized that Iwamasa's primary duty was to be a companion and guardian for her son amid his battle with addiction. The defense argued that Iwamasa was essentially a subordinate employee, beholden to his wealthy employer, and that he possessed a particular vulnerability to the relationship dynamic, rendering him unable to refuse requests, which led to tragic consequences. This sentencing follows earlier punishments for others involved.

Salvador Plasencia, a physician who taught Iwamasa how to inject ketamine despite knowing his lack of medical training, was jailed for two-and-a-half years. Plasencia worked with another doctor to supply Perry with drugs at inflated prices, once remarking, "I wonder how much this moron will pay.

" Erik Fleming, a certified drug counselor who acted as a middleman, received a two-year prison term. Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," was sentenced to 15 years for her role as a dealer. Perry, 54, had long struggled with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, though he had appeared to be recovering before his fatal ketamine dependence. His memoir disclosed numerous detox attempts and periods of relapse.

Perry achieved worldwide fame playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, which ran for ten seasons and catapulted its cast to stardom, while masking a profound personal struggle. - AF





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Matthew Perry Ketamine Kenneth Iwamasa Assistant Sentencing Drug Distribution Addiction Friends Actor Jasveen Sangha Salvador Plasencia Erik Fleming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Medical assistant charged with submitting over RM200,000 in false claims for equipment supplySYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO ⁠Sam Altman said on Tuesday the rapid development and adoption of AI would not lead to a global 'jobs apocalypse' ⁠and the technology had not claimed as many white-collar jobs as he had feared.

Read more »

Matthew Perry's family trusted his assistant to help keep him sober. He instead helped him overdoseColombia is home to the most species of birds known to ornithologists. Merlin, an app, is helping to build an 'avian tourism' industry there.

Read more »

Rugby-Former All Blacks assistant Hansen to take over Crusaders in 2027SINGAPORE: A man who was sentenced to four years' jail and six strokes of the cane in 2025 for molesting a woman in the nursing room of a shopping mall has been acquitted following his appeal.

Read more »

Personal Assistant Sentenced in Matthew Perry's Ketamine Overload DeathKenneth Iwamasa, the personal assistant who repeatedly injected Matthew Perry with ketamine before the actor's 2023 death, was sentenced to over three years in prison. Iwamasa is the fifth person convicted in connection with Perry's fatal overdose, which occurred after he repeatedly received the drug from multiple individuals including a doctor known as the 'Ketamine Queen'.

Read more »