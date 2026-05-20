Matthew Perry Estate Auction: Personal Belongings, Art, and Scripts from 'Friends' Star Up for Auction

The auction of Matthew Perry's personal belongings includes artwork, scripts from 'Friends,' and a treasured Memorigin watch with a Batman emblem. The proceeds will benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organisation dedicated to helping people with addiction.

Dozens of Matthew Perry 's personal belongings , including artwork and scripts from his TV show ' Friends ,' are up for auction to raise money for the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organisation dedicated to helping people with addiction.

The auction includes a treasured Memorigin watch with a Batman emblem and artwork by street artist Banksy, which are expected to fetch around US$1 million. Six people have been convicted in connection with Perry's ketamine overdose death, with a sixth person expected to be sentenced next week





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Matthew Perry Friends Personal Belongings Artwork Scripts Auction Matthew Perry Foundation Addiction Ketamine Overdose Death Convictions

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